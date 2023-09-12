Today on Two-Story Mountain we have a full-circle playlist that starts and ends with the unbelievably versatile Bobby Womack. Each song is intimately related to the next, whether they share certain songwriters, session men, backstories, release dates, or distinct themes.
1. Bobby Womack, "Ruby Dean"
2. Kenny Rogers & The First Edition, "Ruby, Don't Take Your Love to Town" (Womack's song lifted the chorus).
3. Bobby Womack, "Looking For a Love" (Womack's greatest FM hit).
4. Neil Young & Crazy Horse, "Lookin' For a Love" (An album deep cut from the same year as Womack's single of the same name).
5. Neil Young & Crazy Horse, "Cortez the Killer" (From the same album as the previous: Zuma).
6. The Cure, "The Last Day of Summer" (A late-career album deep cut with the same chord progression as the previous song by Neil).
7. Bob Dylan, "Summer Days" (A song by Dylan the following year about the exact same topic).
8. Bob Dylan, "Cry a While" (Jazz-influenced track from the same 2001 album).
9. Billie Holiday, "I Cried For You" (Obscure Billie Holiday song that Dylan's song is structured around, almost 70 years later).
10. Billie Holiday, "If The Moon Turns Green" (Incredibly underrated Billie Holiday song from the same album).
11. Ella Fitzgerald, "'Round Midnight" (This song and the previous are the only two notable compositions by forgotten Tin Pan Alley songwriter Bernie Hanighen)
12. Ella Fitzgerald, "Autumn in New York" (Another favorite of Holiday's, here performed by her biggest commercial rival).
13. Frank Sinatra, "I Can't Get Started" (Signature Frank tune written by Vernon Duke, author of the previous song).
14. Cannonball Adderley & Bill Evans, "Who Cares? (Take 4)" (Featuring an uncharacteristic bebop arrangement by Sinatra's go-to conductor: Gordon Jenkins).
15. Frank Sinatra, "September Song" (Another Gordon Jenkins performance that revived Sinatra's career in 1966).
16. Nancy Sinatra, "These Boots are Made for Walking" (Sinatra's daughter's breakout single from the same year).
17. Nancy Sinatra, "Kinky Love" (Mid-Career gem of Nancy's written with famed collaborator Lee Hazlewood).
18. Pale Saints, "Kinky Love" (An early nineties dream-pop rendition of the song that had mild chart success for the obscure shoegaze group).
19. Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood, "Summer Wine" (The first charting duet of the singer and songwriter duo).
20. Nancy & Frank Sinatra, "Something Stupid" (Popular duet of the following year inspired by Frank's jealously of the previous song's raucous success).
21. Duane Eddy, "Rebel Rouser" (Lee Hazlewood's first big production success, ten years earlier in 1958).
22. Duane Eddy, "Stalkin'" (The more experimental B-Side to the "Rebel Rouser" single).
23. Link Wray, "Rumble" (The electric display of distortion effects released two months prior in March 1958 that fueled the Rock & Roll sound of the next ten years).
24. Eddie Cochran, "Summertime Blues" (Another May 1958 single that pushed the lyrical and electric boundaries of Rock).
25. Sam Cooke, "Summertime" (Early Single from Cooke that greatly influenced Cochran's).
26. Sam Cooke, "Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out" (Live performance from the early 1960s featuring one of Cook's prodiges, an extremely talented songwriter and guitarist...).
27. The Rolling Stones, "It's All Over Now" (Song written by this same musical mastermind that served as one of the Stone's earliest chart hits, the one and only Bobby Womack!).
28. Bobby Womack, "Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out" (Womack's tribute to his mentor recorded in 1974 at the same session as our first song of the night, Ruby Dean).