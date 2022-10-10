Underground Sounds graphic

A Tribe Called Quest - Stressed Out

Black Milk - Monday's Worst

Ghostface Killah, Adrian Younge - Rise of the Black Suits

J Cole, Young Jeezy - Kenny Lofton

213 - MLK 

Above the Law - Gangsta Madness 

The Roots, Dice Law. - Ain't Sayin' Nothin' New 

3X Krazy, Keak Da Sneak - Sunshine in the O 

The Coup - Fixation 

Mood - Vision

Crooked I & Eastwood - We Ballin' 

Danny Brown, A$AP Rocky, Zeelopers - Kush Coma

dj hinda, De La Soul - Trouble in the Water

The Boulevard Connection - Haagen-Daz

Oddisee - Anothers Grind

Company Flow - Bad Touch Example

Ol' Dirty Bastard - Raw Hide 

5th Ward Boys - Thanks For The Blessing

Daz Dillinger - This Iz Not Over Till We Say So

Method Man, Redman - How High 

The Roots, Blu, P.O.R.N., Dice Raw - Radio Daze 

Warren G, KRS One, Lil Ai - Let's Go

Kenny Beats - So They Say

Pete Rock - A Little Soul

Knxwledge - Elliospizza

The Alchemist - Sell Me This Pen 

Load comments