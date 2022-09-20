Underground Sounds graphic

Black Moon - Who Got Da Props

Jeru The Damaha - Come Clean

Redman - That's How It Is

Big L - M.V.P.

Group Home - Livin' Proof

Mobb Deep - Give Up The Goods

A Tribe Called Quest - Steve Biko 

Nas - Life's A Bitch

Redman - Funkorama

GZA, Method Man - Shadowboxin

Gang Starr - Ex Girl To Next Girl

Rakim - Waiting For The World

Notorious BIG, Jay-Z - I Love The Dough

Snoop Dog, Lady of Rage - G Funk Intro

Tha Twinz - Jump Ta This

Ice-T - Your Hustle Ain't On

Mack 10, Tha Dogg Pound - Nothin' But The Cavi Hit 

Dr. Dre - Keep Their Heads Ringin

2Pac - Letter To The President

DJ Quik - Dollaz and Sense

Domino - On Them Thangz

Ice Cube - My Skin is My Sin

Lil Half Dead - Hood Life

Kam - In Traffic

Westside Connection - Bow Down

The Alkaholiks - Coast II Coast

