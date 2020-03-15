Psychic and Powerless 03/15/20 - SUNDAY NIGHT EDITION

Very special, last-minute edition of Psychic and Powerless! More live music, thanks to everyone who donated tonight. I love y'all so much. Hopefully I'll be back on the air soon, but no more specialty shows for the time being. Stay safe out there.
Hour 1
- Atlas Sound - “Quarantined” (02/19/2008 - Atlanta, GA - Southern Shelter)
- Sunwatchers - “Everybody Play”, HausLive 1: Sunwatcher 04/13/2019 At Cafe Mustache, Hausu Mountain, 2019 (04/13/2019 - Chicago, IL)
- 75 Dollar Bill - “Friends And Neighbors” (09/24/2017 - Detroit, MI - NYC Taper)
- Headroom - “How To Grow Evil Flowers” (12/09/2018 - Brooklyn, NY - NYC Taper)
- Bardo Pond - “Home” (09/04/2002 - Philadelphia, PA)
- Butthole Surfers - “Gary Floyd” (06/08/1985 - New York City, NY)
- Rapeman - “Just Got Paid” (10/12/1988 - Chester, UK)
- Dinosaur Jr. - “Sludgefeast”, Chocomel Daze, Merge Records, 2012 (11/01/1987 - Nijmegen, The Netherlands) 6:02
- Half Japanese - “Real Cool Time” (08/15/1987 - Philadelphia, PA)
- Fugazi - “Reprovisional” (11/06/1990 - Nancy, France)
Hour 2
- Yo La Tengo - “Blue Line Swinger” (06/30/2000 - San Francisco, CA)
- Sun City Girls - “St. Bernard’s Observation Booth / Jam” (10/30/1992 - Grand Rapids, MI)
- Sunburned Hand of the Man - (03/06/2020 - Westfield, MA)
- Gunn-Truscinski Duo - “Gunter” (07/19/2018 - Brooklyn, NY - NYC Taper)
- Sonic Youth - “Expressway to Yr Skull / Pacific Coast Highway” (05/22/1987 - Trenton, NJ)
- The Dead C - “Repent IV” Repent, Siltbreeze, 1996
- MV & EE - “Feelin’ Fine” (01/15/2012 - Brooklyn, NY), Zebulon Residency - January 2012, Child of Microtones, 2012