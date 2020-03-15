Psychic and Powerless 03/15/20 - SUNDAY NIGHT EDITION

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High 82F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High near 80F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.