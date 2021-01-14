Psychic and Powerless 01/13/21

Hour 1
- The Fall - “Leave The Capitol”, Slates, Rough Trade Records, 1981
- Neil Young & Crazy Horse - “Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere”, Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere, Reprise Records, 1969
- Yo La Tengo - “Time Fades Away”, 12/10/2012 - Hoboken, NJ
- Neil Young - “Let’s Impeach The President”, Living With War, Reprise, 2006
- Electric Eels - “Cyclotron”, Die Electric Eels, Superior Viaduct, 2014
- Harry Pussy - “Brown Butterfly”, Brown Butterfly / Hoedown, 2020
- Sissy Spacek - “Untitled/ 2”, First Four, Helicopter / Troniks, 2020
- Sunburned Hand Of The Man - “Irrational Body Poem In Real Time 2”, Irrational Body Poem In Real Time, Manhand, 2008
- Caroliner - “Bullets Instead of Teeth”, Banknotes, Dreams, & Signatures, Nuf Sed / BullsHit, 1994
- Geneva Skeen - “There Is A Universe Where Time Flows Backwards”, Double Bind, Room40, 2020
- Earth Cult - “Emerald Ash”, Natch 11, 2020
- The Dead C - “Three Songs”, All Goodbyes, Language Recordings, 2020
Hour 2
- Sunwatchers - “Love Paste”, Oh Yeah?, Trouble In Mind, 2020
- Sunwatchers with Eugene Chadbourne - “Reelin’ and Rockin”, 04/25/2017 - Brooklyn, NY
- David Nance Group - “Sell It All Night”, September 20th, 2020, Troubled Mind Recordings, Ltd., 2020
- The Jimi Hendrix Experience - “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)”, Live In Maui, Sony Music / Legendary / Experience Hendrix, 2020
- Joe McPhee - “Afro Blue”, Black Is The Color, Corbett vs. Dempsey, 2020
- MV & EE - “Dancin’ In The Streets”, QuaranTunes Series no.005, Feeding Tube Records, 2020
- Sonic Youth - “Shadow of a Doubt” / “Starpower”, 07/27/1986 - Hoboken, NJ
- The Clean - “Point That Thing Somewhere Else”, 11/19/1981 - Auckland, New Zealand