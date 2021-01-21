Psychic and Powerless 01/20/21

Hour 1
- John Coltrane / Alice Coltrane - “Reverend King”, Cosmic Music, Impulse! / Superior Viaduct, 1968 / 2017
- Mary Lattimore - “Princess Nicotine (1909)”, Luciferin Light, Kit Records, 2015 / 2020
- The Grateful Dead - “U.S. Blues”, The Grateful Dead Movie Soundtrack, Rhino Records, 2005
- Fugazi - “Turnover / And The Same”, 8-7-93 Washington DC, Washington Monument, Fugazi Live Series, 2004
- David Nance Group - “Pure Evil”, WFMU 11/6/18, 2020
- Pavement - “She Believes (edit)”, Slay Tracks: 1933-1969, Treble Kicker, 1989
- Stereolab - “Tomorrow Is Already Here”, Emperor Tomato Ketchup, Elektra, 1996
- New York Dolls - “Teenage News”, Red Patent Leather, Fan Club, 1984
- Magik Markers - “Surf’s Up”, Super Moon
- Dinosaur Jr. - “The Lung”, Live In The Middle East, 2020
Hour 2
- This Heat - “Horizontal Hold”, Made Available (John Peel Sessions), These Records, 1996
- Steve Baczkowski / Bill Nace - Excerpt from “Untitled B”, Success, Notice Recordings, 2020 Cynocephalic Saints - “What Remains Of The Melody”, It Crumbles, 2019
- Nautical Almanac - “Nautical Almanac’s Anti-Systems”, Labyrinths & Jokes, Hanson Records, 1998 / 2003
- Ron Of Japan - “Ron Of Japan”, Labyrinths & Jokes, Hanson Records, 1998 / 2003
- Emeralds - “Geode”, Emeralds, Hanson Records, 2010
- Jeremiah M. Carter & Kelby Clark - “Poor Little Omie”, Townsend, 2020
- Renée Reed - “Out Loud”, Renée Reed, Keeled Scales, 2021
- Nina Simone - “Why (The King Of Love Is Dead)” ‘Nuff Said!, RCA Victor, 1968