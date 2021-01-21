Psychic and Powerless 01/20/21

Hour 1

  1. John Coltrane / Alice Coltrane - “Reverend King”, Cosmic Music, Impulse! / Superior Viaduct,  1968 / 2017 
  2. Mary Lattimore - “Princess Nicotine (1909)”, Luciferin Light, Kit Records, 2015 / 2020
  3. The Grateful Dead - “U.S. Blues”, The Grateful Dead Movie Soundtrack, Rhino Records, 2005 
  4. Fugazi - “Turnover / And The Same”, 8-7-93 Washington DC, Washington Monument, Fugazi Live Series, 2004 
  5. David Nance Group - “Pure Evil”, WFMU 11/6/18, 2020
  6. Pavement - “She Believes (edit)”, Slay Tracks: 1933-1969, Treble Kicker, 1989
  7. Stereolab - “Tomorrow Is Already Here”, Emperor Tomato Ketchup, Elektra, 1996
  8. New York Dolls - “Teenage News”, Red Patent Leather, Fan Club, 1984 
  9. Magik Markers - “Surf’s Up”, Super Moon 
  10. Dinosaur Jr. - “The Lung”, Live In The Middle East, 2020

Hour 2

  1. This Heat - “Horizontal Hold”, Made Available (John Peel Sessions), These Records, 1996
  2. Steve Baczkowski / Bill Nace - Excerpt from “Untitled B”, Success, Notice Recordings, 2020 Cynocephalic Saints - “What Remains Of The Melody”, It Crumbles, 2019 
  3. Nautical Almanac - “Nautical Almanac’s Anti-Systems”, Labyrinths & Jokes, Hanson Records, 1998 / 2003 
  4. Ron Of Japan - “Ron Of Japan”, Labyrinths & Jokes, Hanson Records, 1998 / 2003
  5. Emeralds - “Geode”, Emeralds, Hanson Records, 2010 
  6. Jeremiah M. Carter & Kelby Clark - “Poor Little Omie”, Townsend, 2020 
  7. Renée Reed - “Out Loud”, Renée Reed, Keeled Scales, 2021
  8. Nina Simone - “Why (The King Of Love Is Dead)” ‘Nuff Said!, RCA Victor, 1968 

 

