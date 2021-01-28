Psychic and Powerless 01/27/21

Hour 1
- Bardo Pond - “Tommy Gun Angel”, Lapsed, Matador, 1997
- Women - “Bullfight / Group Transport”, Rarities 2007 - 2010, Flemish Eye / Jagjaguwar, 2021
- Deerhunter - “Nothing Ever Happened / Hazel St.”, 11/16/2013 - Athens, GA
- Serrater - “Movement III / Movement IV”, Serrater, Already Dead, 2020
- Gabie Strong - Excerpt from “Taphthartharath”, Spectress, Crystalline Morphologies, 2016
- NxCx - Excerpt from “RAT”, TRT/RAT, Baked Tapes, 2020
Hour 2
- Bitchin Bajas - “No Tabac”, Live Ateliers Claus, 2021
- Ash & Herb - “Skull Rock”, Northern Lights, Flower Room, 2017
- John Fahey - “Song 3”, 04/08/1967 - Portland, OR
- Sun Ra - “They’ll Come Back / Outer Spaceways Inc. / Ancient Ethiopia”, The Solar Myth Approach Vols. 1 and 2, Corbett vs. Dempsey, 2020
- Four Tet - “Glue of the World”, Live at Hultsfred Festival, 18th June 2004, 2018
- Four Tet - “Two Thousand And Seventeen”, Live at Funkhaus Berlin, 10th May 2018, 2018
- Mogwai - “Helicon I”, 12/01/1998 - Rochester, NY