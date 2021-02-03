Psychic and Powerless 02/03/21

Hour 1
- Sonic Youth - “Cinderella’s Big Score / Kill Yr. Idols / Silver Rocket”, Live At Irvine 1990, 2019
- Sunburned Hand Of The Man - “Flex”, Pick A Day To Die, Three Lobed Recordings, 2021
- Swell Maps - “Let’s Build A Car”, Let’s Build A Car, Rough Trade / Rather Records, 1979
- Astute Palate - “No Queen”, Astute Palate, Petty Bunco, 2021
- Half Japanese - “Said And Done / Charmed Life”, Boo!, Fire Records, 2015
- Polvo - “Fractured Like Chandeliers / Solitary Set”, Celebrate The New Dark Age, Merge Records, 1994
- Mountain Movers - “Deep In The Valley”, Nobody Knows This Is Somewhere, C/Site Recordings, 2020
- Landing - “Seen”, Landing / Headroom, Redscroll Records, 2020
- Jimi Hendrix - “Like A Rolling Stone”, Jimi Plays Monterey (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Polydor, 1986
Hour 2
- Boris - “Akuma No Uta”, Akuma No Uta, Diwphalanx Records, 2003
- Six Organs Of Admittance - “Sphere Path Code C”, Hexadic, Drag City, 2015
- My Bloody Valentine - “Glider”, Glider, Creation Records, 1990
- Destroy All Monsters - “Nixonoxin”, 1974 1976, Ecstatic Peace! / Father Yod, 1994
- Yellow Swans With John Wiese - “Disco Girlfriend”, Portable Dunes, Helicopter, 2009
- Tim Hecker - “Kaito”, Mirages, Alien8 Recordings, 2004
- Space Afrika - “gwabh”, Somewhere Decent To Live, Sferic, 2018
- Sunny Murray - “Unity”, Hommage To Africa, BYG Records, 1970
- Sonny Sharrock - “Blind Willie”, Black Woman, Vortex Records, 1969
- Galaxie 500 - “Here She Comes Now”, 11/26/1989 - Nuremberg, Germany
- Do Make Say Think - “End Of Music / Bruce E Kinesis”, 10/22/2002 - Seattle, WA