Psychic and Powerless 02/24/21

Hour 1

  1. Gunn-Truscinski Duo - “For Eddie Hazel”, Soundkeeper, Three Lobed Recordings, 2020 
  2. Magik Markers - “Crebs (alternate mix)”, Crebs, Lucky Peach, 2014 
  3. Yo La Tengo - “Double Dare”, (11/15/1997 - Gothenburg, Sweden) 
  4. 75 Dollar Bill - “WZN#4”, I Was Real, Thin Wrist Recordings, 2019 
  5. 75 Dollar Bill - “Every Last Coffee Or Tea”, Live at Tubby’s, Grapefruit Records, 2021
  6. Art Ensemble of Chicago - “Untitled”, (05/25/2018 - Detroit, MI) 
  7. The Michael Flower Band - “Balinese Falsehood”, The Michael Flower Band, Three Lobed Recordings, 2008 
  8. P Wits / L Xerox - Excerpt from “Side A”, No, C/Site Recordings, 2021 

Hour 2 

  1. Angelo Badalamenti - “Audrey’s Dance”,  Soundtrack from Twin Peaks, Warner Bros. Records, 1990 
  2. Hal Lambert / Mitchell Mobley - Excerpt from “Twin Peaks”, 2021 
  3. Zach Rowden - Excerpt from “14_9 Quiver”, Were Your Ears Burnin?, Baked Tapes, 2020 
  4. Bill Nace - “2F” / “S.U.”, A-1238, Dove Cove, 2021 
  5. Johanna Hevda - “Mary (God is an asphyxiating black sauce)”, Black Moon Lilith In Pisces In The 4th House, Crystalline Morphologies, 2021 
  6. Sissy Spacek - “Pink”, Billions and Billions, Chondritic Sound, 2013 / 2018 
  7. Akira Sakata & Jim O'Rourke With Chikamorachi & Merzbow - Excerpt from Flying Basket, Family Vineyard, 2015 15:25
  8. Renée Reed - “Où est la fée”, Renée Reed, Keeled Scales, 2021 
  9. Daniel Bachman - “Steamboat Gwine Round Da Bend”, (08/19/2018 - Queens, NY)
