Psychic and Powerless 02/24/21

Hour 1
- Gunn-Truscinski Duo - “For Eddie Hazel”, Soundkeeper, Three Lobed Recordings, 2020
- Magik Markers - “Crebs (alternate mix)”, Crebs, Lucky Peach, 2014
- Yo La Tengo - “Double Dare”, (11/15/1997 - Gothenburg, Sweden)
- 75 Dollar Bill - “WZN#4”, I Was Real, Thin Wrist Recordings, 2019
- 75 Dollar Bill - “Every Last Coffee Or Tea”, Live at Tubby’s, Grapefruit Records, 2021
- Art Ensemble of Chicago - “Untitled”, (05/25/2018 - Detroit, MI)
- The Michael Flower Band - “Balinese Falsehood”, The Michael Flower Band, Three Lobed Recordings, 2008
- P Wits / L Xerox - Excerpt from “Side A”, No, C/Site Recordings, 2021
Hour 2
- Angelo Badalamenti - “Audrey’s Dance”, Soundtrack from Twin Peaks, Warner Bros. Records, 1990
- Hal Lambert / Mitchell Mobley - Excerpt from “Twin Peaks”, 2021
- Zach Rowden - Excerpt from “14_9 Quiver”, Were Your Ears Burnin?, Baked Tapes, 2020
- Bill Nace - “2F” / “S.U.”, A-1238, Dove Cove, 2021
- Johanna Hevda - “Mary (God is an asphyxiating black sauce)”, Black Moon Lilith In Pisces In The 4th House, Crystalline Morphologies, 2021
- Sissy Spacek - “Pink”, Billions and Billions, Chondritic Sound, 2013 / 2018
- Akira Sakata & Jim O'Rourke With Chikamorachi & Merzbow - Excerpt from Flying Basket, Family Vineyard, 2015 15:25
- Renée Reed - “Où est la fée”, Renée Reed, Keeled Scales, 2021
- Daniel Bachman - “Steamboat Gwine Round Da Bend”, (08/19/2018 - Queens, NY)