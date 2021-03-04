Psychic and Powerless 03/03/21

Dischord Records and Lou Reed tribute tonight.
Hour 1
- Minor Threat - “Filler” / “Out of Step (With the World)” / “Betray”, Complete Discography, Dischord Records, 1989
- Void - “Who Are You” / “My Rules” / “Explode”, Faith/Void Split, Dischord Records, 1982
- Rites of Spring - “All Through A Life” All Through A Life, Dischord Records, 1987
- Circus Lupus - “Unrequited” / “Mean Hot & Blessed”, Super Genius, Dischord Records, 1992
- Q And Not U - “End the Washington Monument (Blinks) Goodnight” / “Fever Sleeves”, No Kill No Beep Beep, Dischord Records, 2000
- Black Eyes - “Someone Has His Fingers Broken”, Black Eyes, Dischord Records, 2003
- Black Eyes - “False Positive”, Cough, Dischord Records, 2004
- Fugazi - “Sweet and Low” / “Last Chance For A Slow Dance” / “Repeater”, 6-28-92 Berlin, Germany Tempodrom, Fugazi Live Series, 2004
- Velvet Underground - “Run Run Run”, White Light / White Heat, Polydor / UMe, 2013 (04/30/1967 - New York City, NY)
- Velvet Underground - “Temptation Inside Your Heart (Original Mix)”, White Light / White Heat, Polydor / UMe, 2013
- Lou Reed - “Vicious”, Transformer, RCA Victor, 1972
Hour 2
- Lou Reed - “Intro / Sweet Jane”, Rock N Roll Animal, RCA Victor, 1974
- Storks - Excerpt from Full Plate Blues, The Loki Label, 2018
- Butthole Surfers - “Comb”, Cream Corn From The Socket Of Davis, Touch and Go, 1985
- Lou Reed - Excerpt from “Metal Machine Music, Part 4”, Metal Machine Music, RCA Victor, 1975
- Axolotl & Yellow Swans - “Untitled”, Axolotl & Yellow Swans, Collective Jyrk, 2006
- Herbcraft - “III (pt. 1), Robes, Flower Room, 2013 / 2020
- Sun Ra - “Conversation of the Universe” / “The Beginning Of”, Continuation, El Saturn Records / Corbett vs. Dempsey, 1970 / 2013
- Tom Carter - “Glyph 3”, Glyph, Wholly Other, 2004
- Ash Brooks - “Strawberry Moon”, Woven In The Fabric, Flower Room, 2020