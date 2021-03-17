Psychic and Powerless 03/17/21

Fundraiser week marks the return of Live Psychic and Powerless. Two hours of live recordings. If you haven't donated just yet, please consider making one to help us keep the station running. xoxo tuff gnarl
Hour 1
- Television - “Friction”, 07/02/1978 - Portland, OR
- Träd, Gräs Och Stenar - “Tegenborgsvalsen”, Gärdet 12.6.1970, Subliminal Sounds / Ti’illindien, 1996 / 2016
- Eugene Chadbourne & Sunwatchers - “It’s Gonna Be Easy”, 04/25/2017 - Brooklyn, NY
- Grateful Dead - “Hurts Me Too”, Live At The Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY 2/18/71, Rhino Records / Warner Records, 2020
- Ut - “Swamp”, Live at the Venue, Out Tapes / Out Records, 1982 / 2018
- Hüsker Dü - “Don’t Want To Know If You Are Lonely”, 09/05/1985 - Deventer, Netherlands
- Drive Like Jehu - “Super Unison”, 06/05/1994 - Carrboro, NC
- Polvo - “Every Holy Shroud”, 03/18/1995 - Carrboro, NC
- Sonic Youth - “Tunic” / “Dirty Boots”, Live in Irvine 1990, 2018
- Neil Young - “Cowgirl in the Sand”, 3/11/1976 - Tokyo, Japan
- Garcia Peoples - “Fire of the Now”, Live at Sony Music Hall, 2021
- Spiritualized - “Home of the Brave” / “The Individual”, Royal Albert Hall, October 10, 1997 Live, Arista / Dedicated, 1998
Hour 2
- Sun Ra - “Interstellar Low Ways”, A Night In East Berlin, El Saturn Records, 1986
- Powers / Rolin Duo - Excerpt from “Live @ Tubby’s 03/07/20”, Live @ Dirty Dungarees (Columbus, OH) 10/02/19 & Live @ Tubby’s (Kingston, NY) 03/07/20, Dear Life Records, 2020
- Onda / Dorji / Chen - Excerpt from ‘HAZ-,BINS, Black Pollen Press, 2017
- Elisa Ambrogio - “West Hartford”, 04/30/2015 - Brooklyn, NY
- Acid Mothers Temple & The Melting Paraiso U.F.O. - “Space Speed Suicide”, High On New Heaven, Live In New Haven, Safety Meeting Records, 2015