Psychic and Powerless 03/31/21

...The National Weather Service in New Orleans LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Donaldsonville affecting Ascension Parish. ...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Baton Rouge affecting West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parishes. ...Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration until Tuesday, April 20... The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Baton Rouge. * Until Tuesday, April 20. * At 10:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 37.3 feet. * Flood stage is 35.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 38.0 feet Monday morning. It will remain near 38 feet for a couple days then begin falling. * Impact...At 38.0 feet, River traffic and industrial activity on the river side of the levees will be greatly affected. Navigational safety regulations will be strictly enforced. &&