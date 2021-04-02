Psychic and Powerless 03/31/21

- Dianne And The New Worlds - “Talkin’ Trash”, Tamla Hits, Stereo Gold Award, 1971
- Major Stars - “S.L.T.”, Bardo Pond / Major Stars, Chunklet Industries, 2018
- Mudhoney - “Sweet Young Thing Ain’t Sweet No More”, Touch Me I’m Sick / Sweet Young Thing Ain’t Sweet No More, Sub Pop, 1988
- David Nance - “Clockout”, Duty Now For The Future, Western Records, 2021
- David Nance - “Caroline Says I”, Berlin, 2016 / 2021
- Orcutt / Corsano Duo - Excerpt from 01/29/2019 - Brooklyn, NY
- Orcutt / Corsano Duo - “Some Tennessee Jar”, Made Out Of Sound, Palilalia Records, 2021
- Renée Reed - “Fast One”, Renée Reed, Keeled Scales, 2021
- Yasmin Williams - “Juvenescence”, Urban Driftwood, Spinster, 2021
- Gate - Excerpt from 05/02/1994 - Chicago, IL
- Bill Nace - ???
- Universal Eye - Excerpt from 05/25/2018 - Detroit, MI
- Jerman, Barnes - Excerpt from “Compound II”, The Finger’d Remove, Feeding Tube Records, 2018
- Text of Light - “052405 Bruxelles 1”, Metal Box, Dirter Promotions, 2006
- MV & EE - “Shit’s Creek”, Star Grange & Other Circuitous Deep Space Rotations, Child Of Microtones, 2016
- Unwound - “Side Effects of Being Tired”, Challenge For A Civilized Society, Kill Rock Stars, 1998