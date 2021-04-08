Psychic and Powerless 04/07/21

Hour 1
- Bardo Pond - “Limerick”, Amanita, Matador, 1996
- My Bloody Valentine - “I Only Said”, 07/01/1992 - Vancouver, Canada
- Rosali - “Pour Over Ice”, No Medium, Spinster, 2021
- Dinosaur Jr. - “Severed Lips”, 04/05/1986 - Amherst, MA
- Grateful Dead - “China Cat Sunflower” / “I Know You Rider”, Europe '72, Vol. 1: Wembley Empire Pool, London, England (4/7/1972), Rhino, 2011
- Franklin’s Mint - “Instrumental” / “What Goes On”, Tir Na Nog, Manhand, 2021
- Sarah Louise - “Your Dreams (Single Version)”, Earth Bow, Earth Bow, 2021
- The Modern Folk - “1000 Acres Improv” / “Lovely/Deadly”, Modern Folk 666, 2018
Hour 2
- Maxine Funke & P Wits - “Forest Photographer” / “Every Kind Word”, Forest Photographer, 2021
- Aki Onda - “Flickering Lights”, Ancient And Modern (Cassette Memories Volume One), Phonomena Audio Arts & Multiples, 2003
- Christina Carter - “Pale Rose Cream”, Texas Blues Working, Blackest Rainbow, 2008 / 2011
- Gerycz / Powers / Rolin - “Velvet”, Beacon, Garden Portal / Centripetal Force / Cardinal Fuzz, 2020 / 2021
- Michael Hurley - “Blue Driver”, Hi Fi Snock Uptown, Warner Bros. Records / Raccoon, 1972