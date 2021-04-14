Psychic and Powerless 04/14/21

Today

Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to cloudy skies late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.