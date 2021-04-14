Psychic and Powerless 04/14/21

Hour 1

  1. Dividers - “Dead Flowers” / “Arkansas”, Once More With Feeling, Primordial Void, 2021
  2. Garcia Peoples - “A Reckoning”, Live At Sony Music Hall, 2021 
  3. Sonic Youth - “Schizophrenia” / “Kool Thing” / “The Burning Spear”, 04/04/1991 - Los Angeles, CA 
  4. Six Organs of Admittance - “Hum A Silent Prayer” / “A Thousand Birds”, Days of Blood, Manhand, 2006 
  5. Thou - “Fallow State” / “The Hammer”, No One Bores Me Quite Like Thou Bores Me, ABWTB, 2018
  6. Boris - “A Bao A Qu”, Variations, Daymare Recordings / Diwphalanx Records, 2010 

Hour 2

  1. Boris - “Quadruplex”, The Thing Which Solomon Overlooked Extra, Taiga Records, 2014 
  2. Sissy Spacek - “Remote Whale Control /2”, First Four, Helicopter / Troniks, 2015 / 2020 
  3. Maths Balance Volumes - “When I Drink”, A Year Closer, Penultimate Press, 2020 
  4. Harry Bertoia - Excerpt from “Gong Gong”, Gong Gong / Elemental, Sonambient, 1978 
  5. Annea Lockwood - “Turning Gong” , Glass World of Anna Lockwood, Tangent Records, 1970 
  6. Bridget Hayden - “More Flute Jams”, Flute Variations, 2020 
  7. Patrick Shiroishi - “Paper Mountain”, Resting In The Heart of Green Shade, Tripticks Tapes, 2021 
