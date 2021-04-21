Psychic and Powerless 04/21/21

Celebrating the start of Taurus season with a collection of Taurean artists. The sensitive bull....
Hour 1
- Talking Heads - “The Great Curve”, Remain In Light, Sire Records, 1980 | David Byrne / Brian Eno
- Wire - “Ex Lion Tamer”, Pink Flag, Harvest, 1977 | Robert Grey / Bruce Gilbert
- The Fall - “Psycho Mafia”, Bingo-Master’s Break-Out!, Step Forward, 1978 | Tony Friel
- New York Dolls - “Personality Crisis”, New York Dolls, Mercury, 1973 | Jerry Nolan
- Charles Mingus - “Solo Dancer (Stop! And Listen, Sinner Jim Whitney)”, The Black Saint and the Sinner Lady, Impulse!, 1963 | Charles Mingus
- John Tchicai With Rent Romus’ Lords of Outland - “Cherry Vanilla”, Adapt...Or Die!, Jazzheads, 1997 | John Tchicai
- Masayuki Takayanagi / Abe Kaoru - “Jha / Mass Projection”, Live at Station ‘70, Jinya Disc, 2020 | Kaoru Abe
- Hal Lambert / Mitchell Mobley - “Untitled”
- Neil Young - “Come On Baby Let’s Go Downtown”, Tonight’s The Night, Reprise, 1975 | Jack Nitzsche / Danny Whitten
- Pussy Galore - “Kill Yourself”, Groovy Hate Fuck, Shove Records, 1986 | Julie Cafritz
- Free Kitten - “Coco’s Theme”, Punks Suing Punks EP, Kill Rock Stars, 1995 | Kim Gordon / Julie Cafritz
- Gordon / Nace / Gunn / Truscinski - Excerpt from Sound For Andy Warhol’s KISS, The Andy Warhol Museum, 2019 | Steve Gunn / Kim Gordon
Hour 2
- Can - “Paperhouse”, Tago Mago, United Artists, 1971 | Michael Karoli
- This Heat - “Rimp Romp Ramp”, Made Available: John Peel Sessions, These Records, 1996 | Gareth Williams
- Rust Worship - Excerpt from “Live LCM Oakland 8/2/14”, Predecession II (Last Bay Purge), Obsolete Units, 2019 | Paul Haney
- Wolf Eyes - “Untitled 2”, Live Frying: Chicago May 28 2004, American Tapes, 2006 | Aaron Dilloway
- Haino / O’Rourke / Ambarchi - “A New Radiance Springing Forth From Inside The Light”, Now While It’s Still Warm Let Us Pour In All The Mystery, Black Truffle / Medama Records | Keiji Haino / Oren Ambarchi
- Steve Gunn - “Old Strange”, Time Off, Paradise of Bachelors, 2013 | Steve Gunn
- MV & EE - “Flow My Ray”, For All The Bob In Ya (Welcome To The Weekend), Child of Microtones, 2012 | Ron Schneiderman