Psychic and Powerless 05/19/21

Hour 1
- The Terminals - “The Rain Has Come And Gone”, Antiseptic, Ba Da Bing!, 2017
- Rosali - “Bones”, No Middle, Spinster, 2021
- Astute Palate - “Bring It On Home”, Astute Palate, Petty Bunco, 2021
- Unrest - “Scott & Zelda”, Unrest, Teenbeat, 1985 / 2021
- Mystic Inane - “Grease Inna Hair”, E.P.’s of M/I, 2016
- Rangda - “Spiro Agnew”, The Heretic’s Bargain, Drag City, 2016
- Dire Wolves Just Exactly Perfect Sisters Band - “Let The Dog See The Rabbit”, Flow & Heady, Cardinal Fuzz / Feeding Tube Records, 2020
- Sunburned Hand of the Man - “Pick A Day To Die”, Pick A Day To Die, Three Lobed Recordings, 2021
- The Feelies - “Crazy Rhythms”, Crazy Rhythms, Stiff Records / Bar/None Records, 1980 / 2009
- Sonic Youth - “Antenna”, Live At Columbiahalle • Berlin, Germany | October 21, 2009, Nugs.Net, 2019
Hour 2
- Chris Forsyth & The Solar Motel Band - “Dreaming In The Non-Dream”, Rare Dreams: Solar Live 2.27.18, Algorithm Free, 2021
- Ash Brooks - “Rana Mu” / “Realm of Sight”, Temple Of The Roses, Flower Room, 2020
- Sunwatchers - “There Are Weapons You Can Bring To School”, Sunwatchers II, Trouble In Mind, 2018
- Jef Mertens - “Self-study For Harmonics II”, No Map, 291, 2021
- Einstürzende Neubauten - “Letztes Biest (Am Himmel)”, Halber Mensch, What’s So Funny About.., 1985
- USA / MEXICO - “Chorizo”, Del Rio, 12XU, 2021
- Center - “Eywon”, Contour Process, Regional Bears, 2021
- Ryley Walker - “Sullen Mind”, Golden Sings That Have Been Sung, Dead Oceans, 2016