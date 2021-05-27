Psychic and Powerless 05/26/21

Hour 1

  1. Sonic Youth - “Halloween / Brave Men Run (In My Family)”, 04/17/1985 - Berlin, Germany
  2. Shirese - “Ulna 4 / Sally”, Three Going On Four, C/Site Recordings / Gnosisocial Progress, 2021 
  3. Yo La Tengo - “Georgia Considers the Two Blue Ones (Thursday)”, We Have Amnesia Sometimes, Egon Records, 2021 
  4. Wire - “Mercy / Men 2nd”, On The Box: 1979, Pinkflag, 2004
  5. Sonic Youth - “Justice Is Might”, 06/30/1984 - New York City, NY
  6. Sun City Girls - “Kal El Lazi Kad Ham”, 07/20/1995 - Seattle, WA
  7. Mdou Moctar - “A Fleur Tamgak”, Afelan, Sahel Sounds, 2013 
  8. Sarah Louise - “Where the Owl Hums / Jewel of the Blueridge”, Earth Bow, 2021
  9. Matt Lajoie - “Branchwork”, Everlasting Spring, Flower Room, 2020 

Hour 2

  1. Claire Rousay - “Preston Ave / Discrete (The Market)”, A Softer Focus, American Dreams Records, 2021 
  2. The Taj-Mahal Travelers - “Untitled 2”, OZ Days Live 1973, Alternative Fox, 2019
  3. Rob Noyes - “Vout”, Arc Minutes, Vin Du Select Qualitite, 2021 
  4. Sun Ra - “Holiday for Strings”, Holiday for Soul Dance, Saturn Research, 1970 
  5. Sun Ra Arkestra - “Sunology”, Swirling, Strut / Art Yard, 2020 
  6. Sun Ra - “Untitled Improvisation”
  7. Caribou Vibration Ensemble featuring Marshall Allen - “A Final Warning”, Caribou Vibration Ensemble featuring Marshall Allen, 2010
  8. Sun Ra Arkestra - “We Travel the Spaceways”, 07/17/2016 - Chicago, IL
