Psychic and Powerless 05/26/21

Hour 1
- Sonic Youth - “Halloween / Brave Men Run (In My Family)”, 04/17/1985 - Berlin, Germany
- Shirese - “Ulna 4 / Sally”, Three Going On Four, C/Site Recordings / Gnosisocial Progress, 2021
- Yo La Tengo - “Georgia Considers the Two Blue Ones (Thursday)”, We Have Amnesia Sometimes, Egon Records, 2021
- Wire - “Mercy / Men 2nd”, On The Box: 1979, Pinkflag, 2004
- Sonic Youth - “Justice Is Might”, 06/30/1984 - New York City, NY
- Sun City Girls - “Kal El Lazi Kad Ham”, 07/20/1995 - Seattle, WA
- Mdou Moctar - “A Fleur Tamgak”, Afelan, Sahel Sounds, 2013
- Sarah Louise - “Where the Owl Hums / Jewel of the Blueridge”, Earth Bow, 2021
- Matt Lajoie - “Branchwork”, Everlasting Spring, Flower Room, 2020
Hour 2
- Claire Rousay - “Preston Ave / Discrete (The Market)”, A Softer Focus, American Dreams Records, 2021
- The Taj-Mahal Travelers - “Untitled 2”, OZ Days Live 1973, Alternative Fox, 2019
- Rob Noyes - “Vout”, Arc Minutes, Vin Du Select Qualitite, 2021
- Sun Ra - “Holiday for Strings”, Holiday for Soul Dance, Saturn Research, 1970
- Sun Ra Arkestra - “Sunology”, Swirling, Strut / Art Yard, 2020
- Sun Ra - “Untitled Improvisation”
- Caribou Vibration Ensemble featuring Marshall Allen - “A Final Warning”, Caribou Vibration Ensemble featuring Marshall Allen, 2010
- Sun Ra Arkestra - “We Travel the Spaceways”, 07/17/2016 - Chicago, IL