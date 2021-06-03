Psychic and Powerless 06/02/21

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 79F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.