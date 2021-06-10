Psychic and Powerless 06/09/21

Hour 1

  1. Faust - “Krautrock”, Faust IV, Virgin, 1973
  2. Swell Maps - “Whatever Happens Next” / “Blenheim Shots” / “A Raincoat’s Room”, … In “Jane From Occupied Europe”, Rough Trade / Rather Records, 1980  
  3. The Gordons - “I Just Can’t Stop”, The Gordons, Gordons, 1981 
  4. Bailter Space - “No 2” / “Control”, Vortura, Flying Nun Records, 1994 
  5. Skullflower - “Evel Knievel”, Evel Knievel, Sympathy For The Record Industry, 1992 
  6. Headroom - “New Heaven”, New Heaven, Ever/Never, 2019 
  7. Bardo Pond - “This Time (So Fucked)”, Set And Setting, Matador, 1999
  8. Boris - “Ano Onno no Onryu”, Documentary of “Akuma no Uta”, Fangs Anal Satan, 2021 

Hour 2

  1. Mars - “Cairo (CBGB’s March 29th)” / “Tunnel (CBGB’s March 29th)”, Mars Archives Volume 2: 11000 Volts To Tunnel, Feeding Tube Records / Negative Glam, 2016 
  2. Harry Pussy - “Lost”, Untitled, 1997
  3. Harry Pussy - Excerpt from Ride a Dove, Siltbreeze, 1996 
  4. Body/Head - “Change My Brain”, The Switch, Matador, 2018 
  5. Flying Saucer Attack - “Popol Vuh 2” / “The Drowners”, Flying Saucer Attack, FSA Records, 1993 
  6. Monocot - “Square The Circle”, Direction We Know, Feeding Tube Records, 2021
  7. Daniel Bachman - “Year of the Rat”, Axacan, Three Lobed Recordings, 2021
  8. Chris Corsano - “Light Metal”, QuaranTunes Series no.003, Feeding Tube Records, 2020 
  9. Marisa Anderson - “The Golden West”, Into The Light, Chaos Kitchen Music, 2016
