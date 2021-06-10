Psychic and Powerless 06/09/21

Hour 1
- Faust - “Krautrock”, Faust IV, Virgin, 1973
- Swell Maps - “Whatever Happens Next” / “Blenheim Shots” / “A Raincoat’s Room”, … In “Jane From Occupied Europe”, Rough Trade / Rather Records, 1980
- The Gordons - “I Just Can’t Stop”, The Gordons, Gordons, 1981
- Bailter Space - “No 2” / “Control”, Vortura, Flying Nun Records, 1994
- Skullflower - “Evel Knievel”, Evel Knievel, Sympathy For The Record Industry, 1992
- Headroom - “New Heaven”, New Heaven, Ever/Never, 2019
- Bardo Pond - “This Time (So Fucked)”, Set And Setting, Matador, 1999
- Boris - “Ano Onno no Onryu”, Documentary of “Akuma no Uta”, Fangs Anal Satan, 2021
Hour 2
- Mars - “Cairo (CBGB’s March 29th)” / “Tunnel (CBGB’s March 29th)”, Mars Archives Volume 2: 11000 Volts To Tunnel, Feeding Tube Records / Negative Glam, 2016
- Harry Pussy - “Lost”, Untitled, 1997
- Harry Pussy - Excerpt from Ride a Dove, Siltbreeze, 1996
- Body/Head - “Change My Brain”, The Switch, Matador, 2018
- Flying Saucer Attack - “Popol Vuh 2” / “The Drowners”, Flying Saucer Attack, FSA Records, 1993
- Monocot - “Square The Circle”, Direction We Know, Feeding Tube Records, 2021
- Daniel Bachman - “Year of the Rat”, Axacan, Three Lobed Recordings, 2021
- Chris Corsano - “Light Metal”, QuaranTunes Series no.003, Feeding Tube Records, 2020
- Marisa Anderson - “The Golden West”, Into The Light, Chaos Kitchen Music, 2016