Psychic and Powerless 06/30/21

Hour 1

  1. Slices - “Red Raft”, Cruising, Iron Lung Records, 2010
  2. Lightning Bolt - “Magic Mountain”, Hypermagic Mountain, Load Records, 2005
  3. Butthole Surfers - “USSA”, The Hole Truth… And Nothing Butt, Totonka / Trance Syndicate Records, 1994 / 1995
  4. Yo La Tengo - “Flying Lesson (Hot Chicken #1)”, Electr-O-Pura, Matador, 1995
  5. Endless Boogie - “Dirty Angel”, Vol. I, II, No Quarter, 2019
  6. Hypnotizing Chickens - “(I’m On) Time”, Hypnotizing Chickens, Petty Bunco, 2021
  7. Stefan Christensen - “American Pastoral Again”, American Pastoral Again, Ever/Never, 2016
  8. Birchville Cat Motel - “Our Love Will Destroy The World”, Our Love Will Destroy The World, PseudoArcana, 2006

Hour 2

  1. Wendy Eisenberg - “a1”, Cellini’s Halo, Garden Portal, 2021
  2. Gastr Del Sol - “Mirror Repair”, Mirror Repair, Drag City, 1994
  3. Jim O’Rourke - “And I’m Singing”, I’m Happy, And I’m Singing And A 1, 2, 3, 4, Mego, 2001
  4. Fennesz - “Before I Leave”, Endless Summer, Mego, 2001
  5. Landing - “Rhythm Form”, Landing / Headroom, Red Scroll Records, 2020
  6. Horseback - “The Golden Horn”, Impale Golden Horn, Burly Time Records / Revolver, 2007
  7. Vibracathedral Orchestra - “28 January 2015”, Split Album, 2015
  8. MV & EE - Excerpt from “Environments > Space Drums > Feelin’ Fine”, Home Comfort Sound System Volume 1, Child of Microtones, 2014 (09/02/12 - Madrid, Spain)

 

Load comments