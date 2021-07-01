Psychic and Powerless 06/30/21

Hour 1
- Slices - “Red Raft”, Cruising, Iron Lung Records, 2010
- Lightning Bolt - “Magic Mountain”, Hypermagic Mountain, Load Records, 2005
- Butthole Surfers - “USSA”, The Hole Truth… And Nothing Butt, Totonka / Trance Syndicate Records, 1994 / 1995
- Yo La Tengo - “Flying Lesson (Hot Chicken #1)”, Electr-O-Pura, Matador, 1995
- Endless Boogie - “Dirty Angel”, Vol. I, II, No Quarter, 2019
- Hypnotizing Chickens - “(I’m On) Time”, Hypnotizing Chickens, Petty Bunco, 2021
- Stefan Christensen - “American Pastoral Again”, American Pastoral Again, Ever/Never, 2016
- Birchville Cat Motel - “Our Love Will Destroy The World”, Our Love Will Destroy The World, PseudoArcana, 2006
Hour 2
- Wendy Eisenberg - “a1”, Cellini’s Halo, Garden Portal, 2021
- Gastr Del Sol - “Mirror Repair”, Mirror Repair, Drag City, 1994
- Jim O’Rourke - “And I’m Singing”, I’m Happy, And I’m Singing And A 1, 2, 3, 4, Mego, 2001
- Fennesz - “Before I Leave”, Endless Summer, Mego, 2001
- Landing - “Rhythm Form”, Landing / Headroom, Red Scroll Records, 2020
- Horseback - “The Golden Horn”, Impale Golden Horn, Burly Time Records / Revolver, 2007
- Vibracathedral Orchestra - “28 January 2015”, Split Album, 2015
- MV & EE - Excerpt from “Environments > Space Drums > Feelin’ Fine”, Home Comfort Sound System Volume 1, Child of Microtones, 2014 (09/02/12 - Madrid, Spain)