Psychic and Powerless 07/07/21

Hour 1
- MC5 - “The American Ruse”, Back In The USA, Atlantic, 1970
- MC5 - “Rocket Reducer No. 62 (Rama Lama Fa Fa Fa)”, Kick Out The Jams, Elektra, 1969
- Neil Young & Crazy Horse - “Welfare Mothers”, Weld, Reprise Records, 1991
- Pavement - “Old To Begin” (04/02/1997 - Bochum, Germany)
- Pavement - “Type Slowly (Live)”, Brighten The Corners: Nicene Creedence Ed., Matador, 2008
- Bardo Pond - “Here Come The Warm Jets”, Looking For Another Place, Fire Records, 2014
- Magik Markers - “Magik Markers Isn’t Promised”, Really Good Jan… 2014, Arbitrary Signs, 2021
Hour 2
- Headroom - “Rubber Match”, Rubber Match, Petty Bunco, 2021
- Sun Ra - “Outer Space” (1972)
- Tongue Depressor - “Everyone Was There”, In The Quarter Column, Redscroll Records, 2021
- Keiji Haino - “Bring To An End” / “I Can’t Do It Properly”, Watashi Dake?, Pinakotheca / Black Editions, 1981 / 2017
- Michael Morley - “3xstrlptrcks40”, Electric Guitar, 2021