Psychic and Powerless 07/14/21

Hour 1
- Sunburned Hand of the Man - “∞”, Z, Ecstatic Peace!, 2007
- Sunburned Hand of the Man - “Prix Fixe”, Pick A Day To Die, Three Lobed Recordings, 2021
- Deep Wound - “Lou’s Anxiety Song”, Deep Wound, Radiobeat Records, 1983
- Dinosaur Jr. - “Chunks”, Just Like Heaven, SST Records, 1989
- Mission of Burma - “All World Cowboy Romance”, Signals, Calls, And Marches, Ace of Hearts Records, 1981
- Galaxie 500 - “Snowstorm”, On Fire, Rough Trade. 1989
- Gunn-Truscinski Duo - “For Eddie Hazel”, Soundkeeper, Three Lobed Recordings, 2020
- Garcia Peoples - “A Jam” (06/23/21 - Brooklyn, NY)
- Vibracathedral Orchestra - “The Least Painful Earrings”, Versatile Arab Chord Chart, VHF Records, 2000
Hour 2
- Powers/Rolin Duo - “Tea Lights”, Strange Fortune, Astral Editions, 2021
- Powers/Rolin Duo - Excerpt from 07/10/21 - Cambridge, MA
- Frozen Corn - “Mole”, Frozen Corn, Mystra Records, 2010
- Weeping Bong Band - “Dream Away”, Weeping Bong Band, Feeding Tube Records, 2018
- Horace Tapscott With The Pan-Afrikan Peoples Arkestra - “Desert Fairy Princess / Lift Every Voice”, Live At I.U.C.C., Nimbus West Records, 1979
- Wolf Eyes & Black Dice - “Three” / “Four”, Wolf Eyes & Black Dice, Fusetron, 2003
- Acid Mothers Temple & The Melting Paraiso U.F.O. - “Anthem Of The Inner Space”, Those Who Came Never Before, Nod And Smile Records, 2017