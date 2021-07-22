Psychic and Powerless 07/21/21

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be the first real bout of heat indices that high this Summer. Heat index readings up to 108 and 109 will not be widespread but most locations will be close. Given the rain and clouds we have seen it has been relatively cool so many people may not quite be prepared for this heat yet. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&