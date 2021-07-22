Psychic and Powerless 07/21/21

Hour 1
- Birds Of Maya - “High Fly” / “Please Come In”, 06/24/2021 - Philadelphia, PA
- The Velvet Underground - “I Can’t Stand It Anymore”, Bootleg Series Volume 1: The Quine Tapes, Polydor, 2001
- Royal Trux - “Friends”, Cats And Dogs, Drag City, 1993
- The 13th Floor Elevators - “Gloria” / “You’re Gonna Miss Me”, Texas Twisted - Psychedelic Microdots Of The Sixties Vol. 2, Sundazed Music, 1991
- Pavement - “She Believes” / “Summer Babe”, 04/23/1994 - San Francisco, CA (Late Show)
- Sonic Youth - “Genetic” / "Theresa's Sound World", Live At Brixton Academy 1992, Sonic Youth Archive, 2020
- Sonic Youth - “Purr (Mark Goodier Version)”, Sugar Kane, DGC, 1993
- Sonic Youth - “Crème Brûlée”, 07/07/1992 - London, England
- Harry Pussy - “Please Don’t Come Back From The Moon”, What Was Music?, Siltbreeze, 1996
Hour 2
- Can - “Vier”, Live in Stuttgart 1975, Spoon Records / Mute, 2021
- Youngsbower - “Iridescent Hosedown”, Relayer, VHF Records, 2002
- Still House Plants - “I’m In Your Orbit” / “Crreeaase", Fast Edit, Bison / Blank Forms Editions, 2020
- Aaron Dilloway & Lucrecia Dalt - “Demands Of Ordinary Devotion” / “Yodeling Slits”, Lucy & Aaron, Hanson Records, 2021
- Chuck Johnson - “Constellation”, The Cinder Grove, Vin Du Select Qualitite, 2021
- Joshua Burkett - “Track Three”, Me At Home (Zoloft Daze), C/Site Recordings, 2021
- John Fahey - “The Singing Bridge Of Memphis, Tennessee” / “The John Fahey Sampler, Themes And Variations”, The Yellow Princess, Vanguard, 1968 / 2006
- Charles Mingus - “Please Don’t Come Back From The Moon”, Epitaph, Columbia, 1990