Psychic and Powerless 08/19/20

Hour 1
- Ciccone Youth - “Addicted To Love”, The Whitey Album, Enigma Records / Blast First, 1989
- Half Japanese - “Calling All Girls”, 1/2 Gentlemen Not Beasts, Armageddon Records / Fire Records, 1980 / 2013
- Dinosaur Jr - “Keep The Glove”, Green Mind, Live In Hollywood, Cherry Red, 2019
- Purling Hiss - “Almost Washed My Hair”, Purling Hiss, aRCHIVE / Permanent Records, 2009 / 2014
- Watery Love - “Ned’s Dreamcatcher”, Mary's Dreamcatcher (Live at Three Lobed / WXDU Hopscotch Day Show 2016), 2020
- The Clean - “Fish”, Anthology, Flying Nun Records / Merge Records, 2002 / 2003
- Unwound - “Corpse Pose (Single Version)”, No Energy, Numero Group, 2014
- Unwound - “Ratbite”, Fake Train, Kill Rock Stars, 1993
- The Stooges - “1970”, Fun House, Elektra / Rhino Records, 1970 / 2005
- Wylde Ratttz - “Fun House”, 2020
- Sunburned Hand of the Man - “Bedside Manner”, A Taste Of Never, Manhand / Hexit / Ecstatic Yod, 2007
- Headroom - “House Of Flowers” Landing / Headroom, Redscroll Records, 2020
Hour 2
- Cindy Lee - “Speaking From Above”, What’s Tonight To Eternity, W.25th, 2020
- Bill Nace - “Part 4”, Both, Drag City, 2020
- Ruin Garden - “Over”, Ruin Garden, 2020
- Crazy Doberman - “Effect Of The Gold Fever”, Illusory Expansion, Astral Spirits, 2020
- Divide and Dissolve - “Black Power”, Basic, DERO Arcade, 2017
- Patrick Shiroishi - “Grandchildren of the Camps”, Descension, Thin Wrist Recordings, 2020
- Claire Rousay - “Dice In Santa Fe”, A Heavenly Touch, Already Dead, 2020
- Jackie Lynn - “Lenexa”, Jacqueline, Drag City, 2020
- Grouper - “Cloud In Places”, The Man Who Died In His Boat, Kranky, 2013
- Tashi Dorji - “Few Thousand Words Without Any”, Tashi Dorji, Hermit Hut, 2014
- Loren Connors & Kath Bloom - “How We Live”, Restless Faithful Desperate, St. Joan, 1984
- Chuck Johnson - “Riga Black”, Balsams, Vin Du Select Qualitite / Thin Wrist Recordings, 2017
- Powers / Rolin Duo - “Caterwauls”, Powers / Rolin Duo, Feeding Tube Records, 2020