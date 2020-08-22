Psychic and Powerless 08/19/20

Hour 1

  1. Ciccone Youth - “Addicted To Love”, The Whitey Album, Enigma Records / Blast First, 1989 
  2. Half Japanese - “Calling All Girls”, 1/2 Gentlemen Not Beasts, Armageddon Records / Fire Records, 1980 / 2013 
  3. Dinosaur Jr - “Keep The Glove”, Green Mind, Live In Hollywood, Cherry Red, 2019
  4. Purling Hiss - “Almost Washed My Hair”, Purling Hiss, aRCHIVE / Permanent Records, 2009 / 2014 
  5. Watery Love - “Ned’s Dreamcatcher”, Mary's Dreamcatcher (Live at Three Lobed / WXDU Hopscotch Day Show 2016), 2020
  6. The Clean - “Fish”, Anthology, Flying Nun Records / Merge Records, 2002 / 2003 
  7. Unwound - “Corpse Pose (Single Version)”, No Energy, Numero Group, 2014 
  8. Unwound - “Ratbite”, Fake Train, Kill Rock Stars, 1993 
  9. The Stooges - “1970”, Fun House, Elektra / Rhino Records, 1970 / 2005 
  10. Wylde Ratttz - “Fun House”, 2020 
  11. Sunburned Hand of the Man - “Bedside Manner”, A Taste Of Never, Manhand / Hexit / Ecstatic Yod, 2007
  12. Headroom - “House Of Flowers” Landing / Headroom, Redscroll Records, 2020 

Hour 2

  1. Cindy Lee - “Speaking From Above”, What’s Tonight To Eternity, W.25th, 2020 
  2. Bill Nace - “Part 4”, Both, Drag City, 2020 
  3. Ruin Garden - “Over”, Ruin Garden, 2020 
  4. Crazy Doberman - “Effect Of The Gold Fever”, Illusory Expansion, Astral Spirits, 2020
  5. Divide and Dissolve - “Black Power”, Basic, DERO Arcade, 2017 
  6. Patrick Shiroishi - “Grandchildren of the Camps”, Descension, Thin Wrist Recordings, 2020
  7. Claire Rousay - “Dice In Santa Fe”, A Heavenly Touch, Already Dead, 2020 
  8. Jackie Lynn - “Lenexa”, Jacqueline, Drag City, 2020 
  9. Grouper - “Cloud In Places”, The Man Who Died In His Boat, Kranky, 2013 
  10. Tashi Dorji - “Few Thousand Words Without Any”, Tashi Dorji, Hermit Hut, 2014
  11. Loren Connors & Kath Bloom - “How We Live”, Restless Faithful Desperate, St. Joan, 1984 
  12. Chuck Johnson - “Riga Black”, Balsams, Vin Du Select Qualitite / Thin Wrist Recordings, 2017 
  13. Powers / Rolin Duo - “Caterwauls”, Powers / Rolin Duo, Feeding Tube Records, 2020 
Load comments