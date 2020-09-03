Psychic and Powerless 09/02/20

Feels good to be back in something that looks like a consistent manner. Philly punk, hot shit from Bandcamp Fridays, Michael Hurley covers and more. If you were listening, then you know that I changed things up on the fly and felt a little confrontational and in the mood for the catharsis of LOUD, that's why you're getting Northampton Wools, Milford Graves, and Lubelski / Bassett duo back-to-back-to-back. See you next week. xoxo
Hour 1
- King Blood - “Vengeance, Man”, Vengeance, Man, Richie Records, 2012
- Writhing Squares Too - “Victory For Womankind Side B”, Victory For Womankind, Richie Records / Testostertunes, 2017
- Sunwatchers - “Sunwatchers Vs Tooth Decay”, Oh Yeah?, Trouble In Mind, 2020
- Universal Indians - “Place In The Sun”, Monster Approach, Killertree Records, 2005
- Magik Markers - “Axis Mundi”, Amnesia 7/07, 2020
- Heathen Shame - “The So Called Arts”, Speed The Parting Guest, Twisted Village, 2005
- Garcia Peoples - “Dminor Jam”, @ Union Pool 3.10.20, 2020
- Cass McCombs & Steve Gunn - “Sweet Lucy”, Sweet Lucy / Wild Mountain Thyme, 2020
- Espers - “Blue Mountain”, The Weed Tree, Locust Music / Drag City, 2005 / 2020
- Meg Baird & Mary Lattimore - “Fair Annie”, Ghost Forests, Three Lobed Recordings, 2018
Hour 2
- Sonic Youth - “Free City Rhymes”, Live At All Tomorrows Parties 2000, 2020
- The Pin Group - “Power”, The Pin Group, Siltbreeze, 1997
- The Shadow Ring - “Rats and Mice”, Live In U.S.A., Alpine Archive, 1996
- Northampton Wools - Excerpt from 06/23/2008 - Northampton, MA
- Milford Graves - “1969 Trio 3”, Bäbi, IPS / Corbett vs. Dempsey, 1977 / 2018
- Samara Lubelski & Marcia Bassett - “Transparent Horizon Collapsing”, Morning Flare Symmetries, Feeding Tube Records, 2020