Psychic and Powerless 09/09/20

Downer Psychic and Powerless. Barely-there folk, duo/trio improvisation, filed recordings, droning electronics. Hope you enjoyed.
Hour 1
- PJ Harvey - “Sheela-Na-Gig”, Dry - Demos, Island Records / UMC, 2020
- Charalambides - “I Don’t Know You”, Our Bed Is Green, Kranky, 1993 / 2005
- Kath Bloom - “Blinded”, Bye Bye These Are The Days, Dear Life Records, 2020
- Maxine Funke - “Roil” / “When I’m With You”, Felt, Epic Sweep / Digital Regress, 2012 / 2019 MV & EE - “The Burden”, Joshua Light Show, Big Buzz -> No Offcuts, Child Of Microtones, 2014
- Grouper - “Disengaged” / “Heavy Water/I’d Rather Be Sleeping”, Dragging A Dead Deer Up A Hill, Type / Kranky, 2008 / 2013
- Christopher Kirkley - Excerpt from Field Recordings From The Sahel, Sahel Sounds, 2018
- Bill Nace & Graham Lambkin - “Egg Shell Moon”, The Dishwashers, Open Mouth, 2020
- Nagual - “Honey River Lacquer”, Nagaul, Ergot Records, 2013
- Tom Carter & Susan Alcorn - “Polaris”, Ajax Peak, Drawing Room Records, 2019
Hour 2
- Gabie Strong - Excerpt from “Overhead, A Raven”, Incantations Vol. 1, Crystalline Morphologies, 2018
- Anthony Pasquarosa / John Moloney / Jon Collin - “Live At Mystery Train - part 1”, Live At Mystery Train, COdA fanzine, 2020
- Gabriel Saloman - “What Belongs To Sleep”, Movement Building, Shelter Press, 2017
- Starbirthed - “Autumn Skies”, Starbathing, Flower Room Records, 2019
- Peter Brötzmann & Heather Leigh - “This Word Love”, Sparrow Nights, Trost Records, 2018
- Lea Bertucci + Leila Bordreuil - “Thunder Rolling Down The Mountain”, L’Onde Souterraine, Telegraph Harp, 2015
- The Dead C - “LA Confidential”, Split, Nervous Jerk, 2006