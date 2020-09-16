Psychic and Powerless 09/16/20

Hour 1 

  1. Slint - “Rhoda”, Untitled, Touch And Go, 1994 / 1995

  2. Polvo - “Tragic Carpet Ride”, Celebrate The New Dark Age, Merge Records, 1994 

  3. Shellac - “Mama Gina”, 1000 Hurts, Touch And Go, 2000

  4. Babes In Toyland - “Mother”, The BBC John Peel Sessions 1990 - 1992, Cherry Red, 2001 

  5. Drive like Jehu - “Luau”, Yank Crime, Headhunter Records / Cargo Records, 1994

  6. Fugazi - “By You”, Red Medicine, Dischord Records, 1995

  7. Unwound - “Arboretum”, New Plastic Ideas, Kill Rock Stars, 1994 

  8. Pavement - “Father To A Sister Of Thought”, Wowee Zowee, Matador, 1995 / 2010

  9. Free Kitten - “Secret Sex Friend”, “Nice Ass”, Kill Rock Stars, 1995 

  10. Free Kitten - “Guilty Pleasures”, Lick, In The Red Recordings, 1993 

  11. Bikini Kill - “Carnival”, (04/17/1996 - Newcastle, England) 

  12. Bikini Kill - “For Tammy Rae”, Pussy Whipped, Kill Rock Stars, 1993 

  13. Bardo Pond - “Capillary River”, Bufo Alvarius, Drunken Fish Records, 1995 

 

Hour 2 

  1. Shit Spangled Banner - “Broken Goodtime Kid”, No Dolby No DBX, Ecstatic Yod! / Ecstatic Peace! / Father Yod, 1994 

  2. Flying Saucer Attack - “Up In Her Eyes”, New Lands, Domino / Drag City, 1997 / 2016 

  3. Chris Corsano & Bill Orcutt - Excerpt from Live At Various, Palilalia Records, 2014 

  4. Acid Mothers Temple & The Melting Paraiso U.F.O. - “Blue Velvet Blues”, How Was The Decisive Moment Recorded, Max Hazard Records, 2019

  5. Yo La Tengo - “I’ll Keep It With Mine”, (12/14/2012 - Hoboken, NJ) 

  6. Oren Ambarchi - “Park It Where The Sun Don’t Shine”, Stacte Karaoke, Black Truffle, 2014 

