Psychic and Powerless 09/16/20

Hour 1
Slint - “Rhoda”, Untitled, Touch And Go, 1994 / 1995
Polvo - “Tragic Carpet Ride”, Celebrate The New Dark Age, Merge Records, 1994
Shellac - “Mama Gina”, 1000 Hurts, Touch And Go, 2000
Babes In Toyland - “Mother”, The BBC John Peel Sessions 1990 - 1992, Cherry Red, 2001
Drive like Jehu - “Luau”, Yank Crime, Headhunter Records / Cargo Records, 1994
Fugazi - “By You”, Red Medicine, Dischord Records, 1995
Unwound - “Arboretum”, New Plastic Ideas, Kill Rock Stars, 1994
Pavement - “Father To A Sister Of Thought”, Wowee Zowee, Matador, 1995 / 2010
Free Kitten - “Secret Sex Friend”, “Nice Ass”, Kill Rock Stars, 1995
Free Kitten - “Guilty Pleasures”, Lick, In The Red Recordings, 1993
Bikini Kill - “Carnival”, (04/17/1996 - Newcastle, England)
Bikini Kill - “For Tammy Rae”, Pussy Whipped, Kill Rock Stars, 1993
Bardo Pond - “Capillary River”, Bufo Alvarius, Drunken Fish Records, 1995
Hour 2
Shit Spangled Banner - “Broken Goodtime Kid”, No Dolby No DBX, Ecstatic Yod! / Ecstatic Peace! / Father Yod, 1994
Flying Saucer Attack - “Up In Her Eyes”, New Lands, Domino / Drag City, 1997 / 2016
Chris Corsano & Bill Orcutt - Excerpt from Live At Various, Palilalia Records, 2014
Acid Mothers Temple & The Melting Paraiso U.F.O. - “Blue Velvet Blues”, How Was The Decisive Moment Recorded, Max Hazard Records, 2019
Yo La Tengo - “I’ll Keep It With Mine”, (12/14/2012 - Hoboken, NJ)
Oren Ambarchi - “Park It Where The Sun Don’t Shine”, Stacte Karaoke, Black Truffle, 2014