Psychic and Powerless 09/23/20

Hour 1

  1. Gown - “Part II”, For The Maples, Three Lobed Recordings, 2008 
  2. Spacemen 3 - “Little Doll”, Sound Of Confusion, Glass, 1986 
  3. Pärson Sound - “Milano”, Pärson Sound, Subliminal Sounds / ti’llindien, 2001 
  4. Headroom - “Side B”, Equinox 20, I Dischi Del Barone, 2020 
  5. Gate - “Freedom Child”, Metric, Majora, 1992 
  6. Schisms - “Speech Copy 1”, Speech Copy Rap Master, Fort Evil Fruit, 2020
  7. Neil Young - “Cinnamon Girl”, Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere, Reprise Records, 1969 
  8. Sun City Girls - “Kill The Klansmen”, Horse Cock Phepner, Placebo Records, 1987 
  9. Dicks - “Hate The Police”, The Dicks Hate The Police, Radical Records, 1980 
  10. Ohio Penitentiary 511 Jazz Ensemble - “Mantra Dance”, Hard Luck Soul, Aragorn, 1971 
  11. John Coltrane - Excerpt from “My Favorite Things”, Live At The Village Vanguard Again!, Impulse!, 1966 

Hour 2

  1. Skullflower - “Morning Dew”, Transformer, Sympathy For The Record Industry, 1995 
  2. Aaron Dilloway - “Born In A Maze”, The Gag File, Dais Records, 2017 
  3. Lisa Cameron and Sandy Ewen - “Gigantactis”, See Creatures, Astral Spirits / Monofonus Press, 2018
  4. White Boy Scream - “Love Song II”, Remains, Crystalline Morphologies, 2018
  5. Christina Carter - “Memories Of You”, Masque Femine, Many Breaths / Root Strata, 2008 / 2014 
  6. Jlin - “Black Origami”, Black Origami, Planet Mu, 2017
  7. Janet Jackson - “Someone To Call My Lover”, All For You, Virgin, 2001

Hour 1

Gown - “Part II”, For The Maples, Three Lobed Recordings, 2008 

Spacemen 3 - “Little Doll”, Sound Of Confusion, Glass, 1986 

Pärson Sound - “Milano”, Pärson Sound, Subliminal Sounds / ti’llindien, 2001 

Headroom - “Side B”, Equinox 20, I Dischi Del Barone, 2020 

Gate - “Freedom Child”, Metric, Majora, 1992 

Schisms - “Speech Copy 1”, Speech Copy Rap Master, Fort Evil Fruit, 2020

Neil Young - “Cinnamon Girl”, Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere, Reprise Records, 1969 

Sun City Girls - “Kill The Klansmen”, Horse Cock Phepner, Placebo Records, 1987 

Dicks - “Hate The Police”, The Dicks Hate The Police, Radical Records, 1980 

Ohio Penitentiary 511 Jazz Ensemble - “Mantra Dance”, Hard Luck Soul, Aragorn, 1971 

John Coltrane - Excerpt from “My Favorite Things”, Live At The Village Vanguard Again!, Impulse!, 1966 

Hour 2

Skullflower - “Morning Dew”, Transformer, Sympathy For The Record Industry, 1995 

Aaron Dilloway - “Born In A Maze”, The Gag File, Dais Records, 2017 

Lisa Cameron and Sandy Ewen - “Gigantactis”, See Creatures, Astral Spirits / Monofonus Press, 2018

White Boy Scream - “Love Song II”, Remains, Crystalline Morphologies, 2018

Christina Carter - “Memories Of You”, Masque Femine, Many Breaths / Root Strata, 2008 / 2014 

Jlin - “Black Origami”, Black Origami, Planet Mu, 2017

Janet Jackson - “Someone To Call My Lover”, All For You, Virgin, 2001

Load comments