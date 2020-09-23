Psychic and Powerless 09/23/20

Hour 1
- Gown - “Part II”, For The Maples, Three Lobed Recordings, 2008
- Spacemen 3 - “Little Doll”, Sound Of Confusion, Glass, 1986
- Pärson Sound - “Milano”, Pärson Sound, Subliminal Sounds / ti’llindien, 2001
- Headroom - “Side B”, Equinox 20, I Dischi Del Barone, 2020
- Gate - “Freedom Child”, Metric, Majora, 1992
- Schisms - “Speech Copy 1”, Speech Copy Rap Master, Fort Evil Fruit, 2020
- Neil Young - “Cinnamon Girl”, Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere, Reprise Records, 1969
- Sun City Girls - “Kill The Klansmen”, Horse Cock Phepner, Placebo Records, 1987
- Dicks - “Hate The Police”, The Dicks Hate The Police, Radical Records, 1980
- Ohio Penitentiary 511 Jazz Ensemble - “Mantra Dance”, Hard Luck Soul, Aragorn, 1971
- John Coltrane - Excerpt from “My Favorite Things”, Live At The Village Vanguard Again!, Impulse!, 1966
Hour 2
- Skullflower - “Morning Dew”, Transformer, Sympathy For The Record Industry, 1995
- Aaron Dilloway - “Born In A Maze”, The Gag File, Dais Records, 2017
- Lisa Cameron and Sandy Ewen - “Gigantactis”, See Creatures, Astral Spirits / Monofonus Press, 2018
- White Boy Scream - “Love Song II”, Remains, Crystalline Morphologies, 2018
- Christina Carter - “Memories Of You”, Masque Femine, Many Breaths / Root Strata, 2008 / 2014
- Jlin - “Black Origami”, Black Origami, Planet Mu, 2017
- Janet Jackson - “Someone To Call My Lover”, All For You, Virgin, 2001
