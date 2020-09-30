Psychic and Powerless 09/30/20

Hour 1
- Sun Ra - “The Antique Blacks Suite”, The Antique Blacks, El Saturn Records / Enterplanetary Koncepts, 1974 / 2015
- Munehiro Narita - “PSF”, Live P.S.F. (Psychedelic San Francisco), Feeding Tube Records, 2020
- High Time - “Dark Star Pt. 2”, Chip’s Picks Vol 1, 2019
- Sonic Youth - “Wildflower Soul”, Live in Los Angeles 1998, 2019
- Women - “Untogether“, Public Strain, Jagjaguwar, 2010
- Velvet Underground - “Sweet Jane”, Live At The 2nd Fret, January 1970, 2020
Hour 2
- MV & EE - “Turbine”, Amsterdam: Gyp Eden (Blimey Core), Child Of Microtones, 2014
- Daniel Bachman - “Car”, The Morning Star, Three Lobed Recordings, 2018
- Derek Bailey & Han Bennink - “The Girl With The Concrete Tongue”, Derek Bailey & Han Bennink, Incus / Honest Jon’s Records, 1972 / 2017
- Bridget Hayden - “Sweet Inutero”, Pure Touch Only From Now On, They Said So - Outtakes, 2020
- RP Boo - “Your Choice”, Fingers, Bank Pads, And Shoe Prints, Planet Mu, 2015
- Yellow Swans - “Track 2”, Duh Yellow Swans, Collective Jyrk, 2003
- Patsy Cline - “She’s Got You”, Sentimentally Yours, Decca, 1962