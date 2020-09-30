Psychic and Powerless 09/30/20

Hour 1

  1. Sun Ra - “The Antique Blacks Suite”, The Antique Blacks, El Saturn Records / Enterplanetary Koncepts, 1974 / 2015 
  2. Munehiro Narita - “PSF”, Live P.S.F. (Psychedelic San Francisco), Feeding Tube Records, 2020 
  3. High Time - “Dark Star Pt. 2”, Chip’s Picks Vol 1, 2019 
  4. Sonic Youth - “Wildflower Soul”, Live in Los Angeles 1998, 2019 
  5. Women - “Untogether“, Public Strain, Jagjaguwar, 2010 
  6. Velvet Underground - “Sweet Jane”, Live At The 2nd Fret, January 1970, 2020

Hour 2

  1. MV & EE - “Turbine”, Amsterdam: Gyp Eden (Blimey Core), Child Of Microtones, 2014
  2. Daniel Bachman - “Car”, The Morning Star, Three Lobed Recordings, 2018 
  3. Derek Bailey & Han Bennink - “The Girl With The Concrete Tongue”, Derek Bailey & Han Bennink, Incus / Honest Jon’s Records, 1972 / 2017
  4. Bridget Hayden - “Sweet Inutero”, Pure Touch Only From Now On, They Said So - Outtakes, 2020
  5. RP Boo - “Your Choice”, Fingers, Bank Pads, And Shoe Prints, Planet Mu, 2015 
  6. Yellow Swans - “Track 2”, Duh Yellow Swans, Collective Jyrk, 2003 
  7. Patsy Cline - “She’s Got You”, Sentimentally Yours, Decca, 1962
