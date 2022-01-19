Psychic and Powerless 1/19/21

Honey Radar - “Swan Demonstration” / “Magnesium Blow-Up”, Ruby Puff of Dust, What's Your Rupture, 2019
Dummy - “Punk Product #4”, Mandatory Enjoyment, Trouble In Mind, 2020
Sun City Girls - “Waiting For My Man”, To Cover Up Your Right To Live, Eclipse Records, 2003
Rosali - “Pour Over Ice” / “Whisper”, No Medium, Spinster, 2021
Neil Young - “Revolution Blues”, On The Beach, Reprise Records, 1974
Sonic Youth - “Out & In”, In/Out/In, Three Lobed Recordings, 2022
Bardo Pond - “Alien Heat”, Vol. II, 2000
Yo La Tengo - “Daphnia”, I Am Not Afraid Of You And I Will Beat Your Ass, Matador, 2006
Maxine Funke - “Lucky Penny”, Seance, A Colourful Storm, 2021
Luke Stewart - Excerpt from Works for Upright Bass and Amplifier, Astral Spirits / Monofonus Press, 2018
Grouper - “Followed the Ocean” / “Unclean Mind”, Shade, Kranky, 2021
Powers / Rolin Duo - “Amaranth”, Strange Fortune, Astral Editions, 2021