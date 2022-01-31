Psychic and Powerless 1/26/22

Hour 1
- Growing - Excerpt from Live, aRCHIVE, 2005
- Deerhoof - “Cooper”, Reveille, Kill Rock Stars, 2002
- Deerhoof - “Dummy Discards a Heart”, Bibidi Babadi Boo, Kill Rock Stars, 2004
- Spectre Folk - “The Blackest Medicine” / “Keep Your Teeth Clean”, The Blackest Medicine, Vol, II, Woodsist, 2011
- No-Neck Blues Band - “The Coach House”, Clomeim, Locust Music, 2008
- Six Organs of Admittance - “The School of the Flower”, The School of the Flower, Drag City, Drag City, 2005
Hour 2
- Crazy Doberman - “Inverted Pyramids Slowly Projected From The Firmament”, "Everyone Is Rolling Down A Hill" Or "The Journey To The Center Of Some Arcane Mystery And The Entanglements Of The Vines And Veins Of The Cosmic And Unwieldy Milieu Encountered In The Midst Of That Endeavor", Astral Spirits, 2021
- Lee Ranaldo - “Drift / Morgantown”, (9/1/91 - Rotterdam, The Netherlands)
- Greymouth - “Canberra and Flies”, Aerials In Summer, C/Site Recordings, 2021
- The Dead C - “Fire”, Perform DR503b, Xpressway, 1989
- Myriam Gendron - “Par un dimanche au soir” / “La jeune fille en pleurs”, Ma délire - Songs of Love, Lost & Found, Feeding Tube Records, 2021
- Twig Harper - “Half”, Classical Electronics, Radical Documents, 2021