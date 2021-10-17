Psychic and Powerless 10/13/21

Hour 1

  1. Pharaoh Sanders - “The Creator Has a Master Plan”, Karma, Impulse! / ABC Records, 1969
  2. Dean Blunt - “X”, Black Metal, Rough Trade, 2014
  3. Bardo Pond - “Rumination”, Amanita, Matador, 1996
  4. The Jesus And Mary Chain - “Inside Me”, Psychocandy, Blanco Y Negro, 1995
  5. Six Organs of Admittance - “Last Station, Veiled Sea”, The Veiled Sea, Three Lobed Recordings, 2021

Hour 2

  1. Bridget Hayden - “Don’t Knock On My Door”, Pure Touch Only From Now On, They Said So, Early Music, 2018
  2. Velvet Underground - “What Goes On” (Cleveland, OH - 1968)
  3. Wet Tuna - “New York Street”, Wet Clams, Heroine Celestial Agriculture, 2018

 

