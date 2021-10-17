Psychic and Powerless 10/13/21

Hour 1
- Pharaoh Sanders - “The Creator Has a Master Plan”, Karma, Impulse! / ABC Records, 1969
- Dean Blunt - “X”, Black Metal, Rough Trade, 2014
- Bardo Pond - “Rumination”, Amanita, Matador, 1996
- The Jesus And Mary Chain - “Inside Me”, Psychocandy, Blanco Y Negro, 1995
- Six Organs of Admittance - “Last Station, Veiled Sea”, The Veiled Sea, Three Lobed Recordings, 2021
Hour 2
- Bridget Hayden - “Don’t Knock On My Door”, Pure Touch Only From Now On, They Said So, Early Music, 2018
- Velvet Underground - “What Goes On” (Cleveland, OH - 1968)
- Wet Tuna - “New York Street”, Wet Clams, Heroine Celestial Agriculture, 2018