Psychic and Powerless 10/14/20

happy birthday to the one and only Pharaoh Sanders. listening to Karma for the first time cracked my head open and fried my brain like an egg. i hope you enjoyed.

Hour 1

  1. Pharaoh Sanders - “Upper Egypt & Lower Egypt”, Tauhid, Impulse!, 1967 
  2. Garcia Peoples - “One At A Time” / “(Our Life Could Be Your Van)”, Nightcap At Wits’ End, Beyond Beyond Is Beyond, 2020
  3. Long Hots - “Nickel & Dime”, Nickel & Dime, Third Man Records, 2019 
  4. Yo La Tengo - “Prisoners Of Rock And Roll”, (06/10/1997 - San Francisco, CA) 
  5. Wipers - “Can This Be”, Youth Of America, Park Avenue Records / Jackpot Records, 1981 / 2007 
  6. Sonic Youth - “Candle”, Live At Cabaret Metro 1988, 2018 
  7. Sonic Youth - “Total Trash”, Daydream Nation, Goofin’ Records, 2007 
  8. The Dead C - “Power”(06/10/1995 - Hoboken, NJ) 

Hour 2

  1. Pharaoh Sanders - Excerpt from “The Creator Has A Master Plan”, Karma, Impulse!, 1969 
  2. Pharaoh Sanders - “Japan”, Tauhid, Impulse!, 1967 
  3. Space Afrika - “217”, New Neighborhood, Freedom To Spend, 2020 
  4. Felicia Atkinson - “The Willow”, New Neighborhood, Freedom To Spend, 2020  
  5. Yellow Swans - “Untitled”, Global Clone, PACRec / Troniks / Collective Jyrk, 2006 
  6. Powers / Rolin Duo - “One Day I Will Be Free”, QuaranTunes Series no.008, Feeding Tube Records, 2020 
