Psychic and Powerless 10/27/21

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. The strongest winds will be along the south shore of Lake Pontchartrain including the Greater New Orleans area where winds will be 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&