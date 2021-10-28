Psychic and Powerless 10/27/21

Hour 1

  1. Screamin’ Jay Hawkins - “I Put a Spell On You”, At Home With Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, Epic, 1958
  2. Alice Cooper - “Hallowed Be My Name”, Love It To Death, Straight,, 1971
  3. The Sonics - “The Witch”, Here Are The Sonics, Etiquette Records, 1965
  4. The Grateful Dead - “Death Don’t Have No Mercy”, Fillmore West 1969, Rhino Records, 2006 (2/28/69 - San Francisco, CA)
  5. Suicide - “Ghost Rider”, Suicide, Red Star Records, 1970
  6. Throbbing Gristle - “Dead On Arrival”, D.o.A. The Third and Final Report, Industrial Records, 1978
  7. Swans - “Freak”, Filth, Neutral Records, 1983
  8. Half Japanese - “New Brides of Frankenstein”, Loud, Armageddon Records, 1981
  9. The Crucifucks - “Hinkley Had A Vision”, The Crucifucks, Alternative Tentacles, 1984
  10. Butthole Surfers - “100 Million Dead” (12/15/1984 - Guerneville, CA)
  11. Sonic Youth - “Halloween” / “Death To Our Friends” (10/30/1986 - Annandale-on-Hudson, NY)
  12. Sonic Youth - “Shaking Hell” ( 9/4/10 - Monticello, NY)
  13. Pavement - “The Killing Moon”, Major Leagues, Matador, 1999

Hour 2

  1. The Velvet Underground - “Femme Fatale”, The Bootleg Series Vol. 1 - The Quine Tapes, Polydor, 2001 (11/7/1969 - San Francisco, CA)
  2. The Velvet Underground - “I’m Waiting for the Man” (8/2/1969 - Mason, NH)\
  3. The Velvet Underground - “What Goes On” (3/15/1969 - Boston, MA)
  4. Sun Ra - “Halloween in Harlem” / “Untitled Improv” / “Gone With The Wind” (10/31/1984 - New York City, NY)
  5. Rapeman - “Budd”, Budd, Touch and Go, 1988
