Psychic and Powerless 10/6/21

Hour 1
- The 13th Floor Elevators - “Roller Coaster”, The Psychedelic Sounds of the 13th Floor Elevators, International Artists, 1966
- Midnight Mines - “There Is A Land”, Invisible Insurrection Of A Million Minds, The Loki Label, 2018
- Remko Scha - “Sweep”, Machine Guitars, Kremlin, 1982
- White Heaven - “My Cold Dimension”, Out, P.S.F. Records, 1991
- Chris Forsyth with Garcia Peoples - “Mystic Mountain”, Peoples Motel Band, Algorithm Free, 2020
- Emily Robb - “I Really Wanna Know How To Moonwalk”, How To Moonwalk, Petty Bunco, 2021
- GHQ - “Black River Apples”, Cosmology Of Eye, Time-Lag Records, 2006
- Rosali - “Internal Difference” / “It’s a Short Walk”, Chokeweed, Unifactor Tapes, 2021
- Unwound - “Kantina / “Were, Are, And, Was, Or Is”, Peel Session, Numero Group, 2015
Hour 2
- Träden - “Tamburan” (09/28/2018 - Brooklyn, NY)
- MANAS - “Pre- Figure (-Actions) II”, Live at the Mothlight, 2020
- Sonic Youth - “Mote” / “Do You Believe In Rapture” / “Turquoise Boy” (07/01/2006 - Portland, OR)