Psychic and Powerless 11/03/21

Hour 1
- Circuit Des Yeux - “Dogma” / “Oracle Song”, - io, Matador, 2021
- Meat Puppets - “Enchanted Porkfist > I Just Want To Make Love To You > Earth Angel” (01/20/1986 - San Francisco, CA)
- Bitchin’ Bajas - “Outer Spaceways Incorporated” / “Moon Dance”, Switched On Ra, 2021
- Pelt - Excerpt from “Sundogs / Chiming / The Door In The Hill”, Reticence / Resistance, Three Lobed Recordings, 2021
- The Dead C - “Drillbit”, The Dead C, Language Recordings, 2000
Hour 2
- Sunn O))) - “Orthodox Caveman”, La Mort Noir Dans Esch / Alzette, Southern Lord, 2006 (Feb 2006 Luxembourg)
- Wits R-G Xerox - Excerpt from Object/Space, No Label, 2021
- Davey Harms - “March of the Hoopleheads”, World War, Hausu Mountain, 2020
- Bardo Pond - “BLJ”, Big Laughing Jym, Compulsiv Music / Fire Records, 1995 / 2019
- Deerhunter - “Never Stops > Nothing Ever Happened” (08/23/2011 - New York City, NY)