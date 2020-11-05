Psychic and Powerless 11/04/20

Post-election anxiety relief + birthday celebrations for Joe McPhee and Cosey Fanni Tutti.
Hour 1
- Jakob Battick & Tongue Depressor - “Revolution Blues”, Revolution Blues, 2020
- Growing - “Anaheim II”, The Soul Of The Rainbow And The Harmony Of Light, Kranky, 2004
- Spacemen 3 - “Revolution”, Playing With Fire, Fire Records, 1989
- MC5 - “Motor City Is Burning”, Kick Out The Jams, Elektra Records, 1969
- Fugazi - “Turnover / Reclamation”, 6-28-92 Berlin, Germany, Tempodrom, Fugazi Live Series, 2004
- Bad Brains - “Banned In DC”, Bad Brains, ROIR, 1982
- Black Spirituals - “Mantanzas Dub”, Black Listening, Sixtyhurts, 2013
- We Bow To No Masters - “To Conspire Means To Breathe Together”, We Bow To No Masters, 2020
Hour 2
- Joe McPhee - “Cosmic Love”, Sound On Sound (Solo 1968-1973), Corbett vs. Dempsey, 2010
- Joe McPhee & Chris Corsano - “For Han Bennink”, Scraps And Shadows, Roaratorio, 2012
- Aki Onda - “Lewisburg (2014)”, Nam June’s Spirit Was Speaking To Me, Recital, 2020
- Cosey Fanni Tutti - “Such Is Life”, Time To Tell, Flowmotion / Conspiracy International, 1983 / 2000
- Throbbing Gristle - “Tesco Disco”, At The Crypt, London, Industrial Records, 1979
- Sonic Youth - “Peace Attack”, Sonic Nurse, Goofin’ Records, 2004
- Grateful Dead - “U.S. Blues”, Steal Your Face, Grateful Dead Records, 1975