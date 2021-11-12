Psychic and Powerless 11/10/21

Hour 1
- Waste Man - “All Your Little Secrets” / “Pariah”, One Day It’ll All Be You, Feel It Records, 2021
- UT/EX - “Genuflect”, UT/EX, 2021
- SPLLIT - “The Joke (But Who’s Laughing)” / “T Hanks”, Spllit Sides, Feel It Records, 2021
- The Clean - “Billy Two” / “Thumbs Off” / “Anything Could Happen”, Boodle Boodle Boodle, Flying Nun Records / Merge Records, 1981 / 2021
- Stephen - “Tape Machine” / “Mary Had a Steamboat”, Radar of Small Dogs, Flying Nun Records / Festival Records / Joyful Noise Records / Yellow Electric, 1993 / 2021
- Neil Young with Crazy Horse - “Don’t Cry No Tears” / “Danger Bird” , Zuma, Reprise Records, 1975
- Rosali - “Pour Over Ice”, No Medium, Spinster, 2021
- The Fall - “An Older Lover etc” / “Fit and Working Again”, Slates, Rough Trade Records, Superior Viaduct, 1981 / 2021
- Sunburned Hand of the Man - “Ruined Lizard Christmas”, Live Burn 8 - Tv Eye - 10/17/2021, Manhand, 2021
Hour 2
- Sonic Youth - “Washing Machine” / “Starfield Road”, Live in Austin 1995, Sonic Youth Archive, 2021
- Gabie Strong - “Lavender”, Wilding Sun, Dragon’s Eye Recordings, 2021
- Max Hamel - Excerpt from First Snow, Notice Recordings, 2021
- MV & EE - “Huna Cosm”, Rusty Robot, Heroine Celestial Agriculture, 2020 (9/23/2009 - Phoenix, AZ)
- Sun Ra - “Fate In a Pleasant Mood”, (05/02/1981 - New Orleans, LA)