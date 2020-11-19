Psychic and Powerless 11/18/20

Hour 1
- Bardo Pond - “Night Of Frogs”, On The Ellipse, ATP Records, 2003
- Watery Love - “Dose The Host”, Decorative Feeding, In The Red Records, 2014
- Purling Hiss - “Walking With Jesus”, Live At Three Lobed/WXDU Hopscotch Afternoon Jamboree, 2017
- L-Seven - “Flowers of Romance”, Unreleased Studio And Live, Third Man Records, 2020 Sunburned Hand of the Man - “Smudged”, Covered In Mud, Manhand, 2020
- My Bloody Valentine - “Sueisfine”, Isn’t Anything, Creation, 1988
- L-Seven - “Klickety Klack”, Unreleased Studio And Live, Third Man Records, 2020
- Boris - “Hama”, Amplifier Worship, Mangrove, 1998
- Harry Pussy - “Youth Problem / Expurgate / Life Stinks”, Superstar, Palalila Records, 2020
- Kelby Clark - “Phenix City / Horseshoe / Revolver”, Casino, 2020
- Don Cherry - “Amejolo”, “Mu” First Part, BYG Records, 1969
Hour 2
- Don Cherry & Terry Riley - “Sunrise of the Planetary Dream Collector”, (02/23/1975 - Cologne, Germany)
- K-Group - “Accueil”, Accueil / Over-Future Shop, I Dischi Del Barone, 2019
- Stefan Christensen & Friends - “Displacement”, Unknown Fortune, C/Site Recordings, 2019
- MV & EE - “Simple Twist Of Fate”, Cap Trips, Child Of Microtones, 2020