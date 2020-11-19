Psychic and Powerless 11/18/20

Hour 1

  1. Bardo Pond - “Night Of Frogs”, On The Ellipse, ATP Records, 2003 
  2. Watery Love - “Dose The Host”, Decorative Feeding, In The Red Records, 2014 
  3. Purling Hiss - “Walking With Jesus”, Live At Three Lobed/WXDU Hopscotch Afternoon Jamboree, 2017 
  4. L-Seven - “Flowers of Romance”, Unreleased Studio And Live, Third Man Records, 2020 Sunburned Hand of the Man - “Smudged”, Covered In Mud, Manhand, 2020 
  5. My Bloody Valentine - “Sueisfine”, Isn’t Anything, Creation, 1988 
  6. L-Seven - “Klickety Klack”, Unreleased Studio And Live, Third Man Records, 2020
  7. Boris - “Hama”, Amplifier Worship, Mangrove, 1998 
  8. Harry Pussy - “Youth Problem / Expurgate / Life Stinks”, Superstar, Palalila Records, 2020 
  9. Kelby Clark - “Phenix City / Horseshoe / Revolver”, Casino, 2020 
  10. Don Cherry - “Amejolo”, “Mu” First Part, BYG Records, 1969 

Hour 2 

  1. Don Cherry & Terry Riley - “Sunrise of the Planetary Dream Collector”, (02/23/1975 - Cologne, Germany) 
  2. K-Group - “Accueil”, Accueil / Over-Future Shop, I Dischi Del Barone, 2019
  3. Stefan Christensen & Friends - “Displacement”, Unknown Fortune, C/Site Recordings, 2019 
  4. MV & EE - “Simple Twist Of Fate”, Cap Trips, Child Of Microtones, 2020 
