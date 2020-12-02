Psychic and Powerless 12/02/20

Hour 1
- Comets On Fire - “Jaybird”, Avatar, Sub Pop, 2006
- Sonic Youth - “Pattern Recognition” / “Unmade Bed”, Live At The Orange Peel 2004, 2019
- Sun Ra - “The Satellites Are Spinning” / “Pleiades” / “Angels And Demons At Play”, Egypt 1971, Strut / Art Yard, 2020
- Tuluum Shimmering - “Dancing In The Second Sky”, Dancing In The Seven Skies, Tuluum Shimmering Records, 2018
- Twinsistermoon - “1976” / “Ghost That Was Your Life”, Then Fell The Ashes, Blackest Rainbow / Primary Numbers, 2010 / 2011
Hour 2
- Yellow Swans & Mouthus - “Asheville”, Live On Conan Island, No-Fi, 2008
- Dan Greene & David Shapiro - “Where They Do The Shows” / “The Sun Is Directly Above You”, Between Oceans, C/Site Recordings, 2020
- MV & EE - “Poor Boy -> Long Way From Home”, Star Grange & Other Circuitous Rations, Child Of Microtones, 2016
- Eiko Ishibashi - “Hyakki Yagyo Part 1”, Hyakki Yagyo, Black Truffle, 2020
