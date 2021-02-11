Psychic and Powerless 2/10/21

Hour 1 

  1. The Velvet Underground - “Some Kind of Love Version 2”, The Complete Matrix Tapes, Universal Music Enterprises, 2015 
  2. Ramones - “I Don’t Wanna Walk Around With You / Today Your Love, Tomorrow The World”, Ramones, Sire, 1976 
  3. Thurston Moore- “Psychic Hearts”, Psychic Hearts, Geffen Records, 1995 
  4. Scratch Acid - “Ain’t That Love”, The Greatest Gift, Touch And Go, 1991 
  5. Rapeman - “Trouser Minnow”, Two Nuns And A Pack Mule, Touch And Go, 1988 
  6. DNA - “Whole Lotta Love”, DNA On DNA, No More Records, 2004 
  7. The Dead C - “Love”, Harsh 70’s Reality, Siltbreeze, 1992 
  8. Frank Wright - “One For John”, One For John, BYG Records, 1970

Hour 2 

  1. Black Spirituals - “Condition”, Black Access / Black Axes, SIGE, 2018
  2. Alice Coltrane With Strings - “A Love Supreme”, World Galaxy, Impulse!, 1972 
  3. Rashied Ali / Frank Lowe - “Duo Exchange Part II (Movement 3), Duo Exchange: Complete Sessions, Survival Records, 2020 
  4. Atlas Sound - “River Card”, 02/16/2008 - Athens, GA 
  5. MV & EE - “Yr My Jam”, Root/Void, Woodsist, 2016 
  6. Grateful Dead - “Turn On Your Love Light (10/22/1967 - San Francisco CA)”, Anthem Of The Sun, Rhino Records, 2018 
  7. Bo Diddley - “Who Do You Love”, Bo Diddley, Chess, 1958 
