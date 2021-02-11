Psychic and Powerless 2/10/21

Hour 1
- The Velvet Underground - “Some Kind of Love Version 2”, The Complete Matrix Tapes, Universal Music Enterprises, 2015
- Ramones - “I Don’t Wanna Walk Around With You / Today Your Love, Tomorrow The World”, Ramones, Sire, 1976
- Thurston Moore- “Psychic Hearts”, Psychic Hearts, Geffen Records, 1995
- Scratch Acid - “Ain’t That Love”, The Greatest Gift, Touch And Go, 1991
- Rapeman - “Trouser Minnow”, Two Nuns And A Pack Mule, Touch And Go, 1988
- DNA - “Whole Lotta Love”, DNA On DNA, No More Records, 2004
- The Dead C - “Love”, Harsh 70’s Reality, Siltbreeze, 1992
- Frank Wright - “One For John”, One For John, BYG Records, 1970
Hour 2
- Black Spirituals - “Condition”, Black Access / Black Axes, SIGE, 2018
- Alice Coltrane With Strings - “A Love Supreme”, World Galaxy, Impulse!, 1972
- Rashied Ali / Frank Lowe - “Duo Exchange Part II (Movement 3), Duo Exchange: Complete Sessions, Survival Records, 2020
- Atlas Sound - “River Card”, 02/16/2008 - Athens, GA
- MV & EE - “Yr My Jam”, Root/Void, Woodsist, 2016
- Grateful Dead - “Turn On Your Love Light (10/22/1967 - San Francisco CA)”, Anthem Of The Sun, Rhino Records, 2018
- Bo Diddley - “Who Do You Love”, Bo Diddley, Chess, 1958