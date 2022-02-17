Psychic and Powerless 2/16/21

HOUR 1
Endless Boogie - Counterfeiter (Admonitions)
Crystalized Movements - Close Your Eyes (Mind Disaster)
Spacemen 3 - The Sound of Confusion (Taking Drugs To Make Music To Take Drugs To)
Pavement - Debris Slide > Loretta’s Scars (5/14/1997 - Baltimore, MD)
Mogwai - Ithica 27 ϕ 9 > Christmas Steps (5/24/2001 - Philadelphia, PA)
Bardo Pond - Again (10/21/2003 - Birmingham, UK)
Claire Rousay - A Moment In St. Louis (a moment in st. louis and a moment at the beach)
HOUR 2
MJ Guider - Evencycle (Precious Systems)
Crazy Doberman - Excerpt from Devils Daughter Sings Her Hybrid Poem
Alice Coltrane - Blue Nile (Ptah, The El Daoud)
Eugene Chadbourne & Jim McHugh - Hangin On A Star (Bad Scene)