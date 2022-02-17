Psychic and Powerless 2/16/21

HOUR 1

  1. Endless Boogie - Counterfeiter (Admonitions)

  2. Crystalized Movements - Close Your Eyes (Mind Disaster)

  3. Spacemen 3 - The Sound of Confusion (Taking Drugs To Make Music To Take Drugs To)

  4. Pavement - Debris Slide > Loretta’s Scars (5/14/1997 - Baltimore, MD)

  5. Mogwai - Ithica 27 ϕ 9 > Christmas Steps (5/24/2001 - Philadelphia, PA)

  6. Bardo Pond - Again (10/21/2003 - Birmingham, UK)

  7. Claire Rousay - A Moment In St. Louis (a moment in st. louis and a moment at the beach)

HOUR 2

  1. MJ Guider - Evencycle (Precious Systems)

  2. Crazy Doberman - Excerpt from Devils Daughter Sings Her Hybrid Poem

  3. Alice Coltrane - Blue Nile (Ptah, The El Daoud)

  4. Eugene Chadbourne & Jim McHugh - Hangin On A Star (Bad Scene)

