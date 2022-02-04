Psychic and Powerless 2/2/22

Hour 1
- Butthole Surfers - 100 Million Dead > To Parter (5/1/1987 - Los Angeles, CA)
- Spacemen 3 - Revolution (Live at New Morning, Geneva, Switzerland)
- XV - Live at Trinosophes (Fresh Lettuce)
- Tashi Dorji & Frank Meadows - There’s Nothing Better (Number Six is Sacred)
- Boris - Kuruimizu (Live! Amplifier Worship)
- Thou - Burning Black Coals and Dark Mountains (Peasant)
- Hototogisu - Shewstone (Green)
Hour 2
- Kevin Drumm - 2 (December in the Upper Nineties)
- Jack Rose - Sunflower River Blues (Portland, OR)
- Neil Young - Cowgirl in the Sand > Helpless (Young Shakespeare)
- Jon Collin - Part Two (The Fiddler Now Steps to the Road)