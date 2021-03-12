Psychic and Powerless 3/10/21

Hour 1
- The Ornette Coleman Quartet - “Beauty Is A Rare Thing”, This Is Our Music, Atlantic, 1961
- Ornette Coleman - “Friends and Neighbors - Vocal”, Friends And Neighbors - Ornette Live At Prince Street, Flying Dutchman 1970
- The Ornette Coleman Double Quartet - Excerpt from Free Jazz: A Collective Improvisation, Atlantic, 1961
- The Stooges - “TV Eye”, Funhouse, Elektra Records, 1970
- Plastic Crimewave Syndicate - “The Vessel”, Massacre Of The Celestials, Cardinal Fuzz, 2019
- Träd, Gräs Och Stenar - “Last Time”, Mors Mors, Tall, 1973
- John Cale - “Barracuda”, Fear, Island, 1974
- Velvet Underground - “The Gift”, White Light / White Heat, Verve Records, 1968
- John Cale & Terry Riley - “Church of Anthrax”, Church of Anthrax, Columbia, 1971
Hour 2
- Stefan Christensen - “Circular Ruins”, Circular Ruins, Hangover Central Station, 2021
- Robert Turman - “Crystalline Lens” / “Usk” / “Pink Tea”, Chapter Eleven, Helicopter / Hanson Records, 1987 / 2020
- Taylor K Conrad / Matthew J Rolin Duo - “II”, Conrad / Rolin, Baked Tapes, 2020 7:42
- Antony Milton - “Bourbon Seemed Appropriate”, Summit Is Fragile, C/Site Recordings, 2021 2:52