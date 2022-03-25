Psychic and Powerless 3/23/22

Assortment of 7"s played at random

  1. Deerhunter - Adorno / Tree Spies (Split w/ Alphabets)

  2. Watery Love - Leave Me Alone (Die With Dignity)

  3. Germs - Forming

  4. Richard Hell - Another World

  5. Harry Pussy - Open Mike Night at Churchill’s (Brutarian)

  6. Body/Head - The Show Is Over

  7. Free Kitten - Coco’s Theme (Punks Suing Punks EP)

  8. Funkadelic - Can You Get to That

  9. Alan Licht - Tone Poem for The Nikki Sixx Million (Calvin Johnson Has Ruined Rock For An Entire Generation)

  10. Vibes - Psychic

  11. Sonic Youth - Non-Metal Dude Wearing Metal Tee (Silver Rocket)

  12. Skullflower - White Fang #2

  13. The Dead C - Side B of The Dead C Vs Sebadoh

  14. Matt Valentine - Anji Variations (Before It’s Gone)

  15. Bardo Pond - Tests For New Swords

  16. Public Image Ltd. - Public Image

  17. Flower-Corsano Duo - The Fifth Truth (The Undisputed Dimension)

  18. Long Hots - Nickel & Dime (Give and Take)

  19. Joe McPhee - Cosmic Love

  20. Urinals - I’m A Bug / Ack Ack Ack (Another EP)

  21. Black Flag - Louie Louie 

  22. Unwound - Against (Kandykornritualshatingind)

  23. David Nance Band - Amethyst

  24. Our Love Will Destroy The World - Galactic Masada (Polished Glass Autobahn)

  25. Stefan Christensen - Cole (Open Day)

  26. Midnight Mines - Stations

