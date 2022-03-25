Psychic and Powerless 3/23/22

Assortment of 7"s played at random
Deerhunter - Adorno / Tree Spies (Split w/ Alphabets)
Watery Love - Leave Me Alone (Die With Dignity)
Germs - Forming
Richard Hell - Another World
Harry Pussy - Open Mike Night at Churchill’s (Brutarian)
Body/Head - The Show Is Over
Free Kitten - Coco’s Theme (Punks Suing Punks EP)
Funkadelic - Can You Get to That
Alan Licht - Tone Poem for The Nikki Sixx Million (Calvin Johnson Has Ruined Rock For An Entire Generation)
Vibes - Psychic
Sonic Youth - Non-Metal Dude Wearing Metal Tee (Silver Rocket)
Skullflower - White Fang #2
The Dead C - Side B of The Dead C Vs Sebadoh
Matt Valentine - Anji Variations (Before It’s Gone)
Bardo Pond - Tests For New Swords
Public Image Ltd. - Public Image
Flower-Corsano Duo - The Fifth Truth (The Undisputed Dimension)
Long Hots - Nickel & Dime (Give and Take)
Joe McPhee - Cosmic Love
Urinals - I’m A Bug / Ack Ack Ack (Another EP)
Black Flag - Louie Louie
Unwound - Against (Kandykornritualshatingind)
David Nance Band - Amethyst
Our Love Will Destroy The World - Galactic Masada (Polished Glass Autobahn)
Stefan Christensen - Cole (Open Day)
Midnight Mines - Stations