Psychic and Powerless 3/30/22

Playlist for the final Psychic and Powerless. All Sonic Youth live recordings. It's been a fun few years but time to go. You can follow me and get fun record recommendations on Instagram @tuff.gnarl_

Peace!

  1. The Diamond Sea (12/31/1995 - Sydney, Australia)

  2. Schizophrenia (9/18/1990 - Frankfurt, Germany)

  3. Brother James (11/9/1986 - Baton Rouge, LA)

  4. Bull In The Heather (6/14/2002 - Hultsfred, Sweden)

  5. Cotton Crown (7/8/1987 - Stockholm, Sweden)

  6. Nic Fit (9/26/1992 - Castaic Lake, CA)

  7. Mote > Flower (4/4/1991 - Los Angeles, CA - early show)

  8. World Looks Red (5/11/1986 - Amsterdam, Netherlands) 

  9. Anagrama (6/20/1998 - Lorelei, Germany)

  10. Rain on Tin (10/13/2002 - Boston, MA)

  11. Anti-Orgasm (10/27/2009 - Paris, France)

  12. Shadow of a Doubt (8/15/2002 - Toronto, Ontario)

  13. Ghost Bitch (5/31/1985 - Amsterdam, Netherlands)

  14. Society Is A Hole (6/30/1984 - New York City, NY)

  15. Kill Yr Idols(7/27/1986 - Hoboken, NJ)

  16. The Burning Spear (4/4/1991 - Los Angeles, CA - early show)

  17. Tom Violence(7/27/1986 - Hoboken, NJ)

  18. White Cross(7/27/1986 - Hoboken, NJ)

  19. Sugar Kane (8/14/2004 - Boston, MA)

  20. Expressway To Yr Skull (4/4/1991 - Los Angeles, CA - late show)

  21. Silver Rocket (4/4/1991 - Los Angeles, CA - early show)

  22. Teenage Riot (7/18/2004 - Pomona, CA)

