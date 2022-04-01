Psychic and Powerless 3/30/22

Playlist for the final Psychic and Powerless. All Sonic Youth live recordings. It's been a fun few years but time to go. You can follow me and get fun record recommendations on Instagram @tuff.gnarl_
Peace!
The Diamond Sea (12/31/1995 - Sydney, Australia)
Schizophrenia (9/18/1990 - Frankfurt, Germany)
Brother James (11/9/1986 - Baton Rouge, LA)
Bull In The Heather (6/14/2002 - Hultsfred, Sweden)
Cotton Crown (7/8/1987 - Stockholm, Sweden)
Nic Fit (9/26/1992 - Castaic Lake, CA)
Mote > Flower (4/4/1991 - Los Angeles, CA - early show)
World Looks Red (5/11/1986 - Amsterdam, Netherlands)
Anagrama (6/20/1998 - Lorelei, Germany)
Rain on Tin (10/13/2002 - Boston, MA)
Anti-Orgasm (10/27/2009 - Paris, France)
Shadow of a Doubt (8/15/2002 - Toronto, Ontario)
Ghost Bitch (5/31/1985 - Amsterdam, Netherlands)
Society Is A Hole (6/30/1984 - New York City, NY)
Kill Yr Idols(7/27/1986 - Hoboken, NJ)
The Burning Spear (4/4/1991 - Los Angeles, CA - early show)
Tom Violence(7/27/1986 - Hoboken, NJ)
White Cross(7/27/1986 - Hoboken, NJ)
Sugar Kane (8/14/2004 - Boston, MA)
Expressway To Yr Skull (4/4/1991 - Los Angeles, CA - late show)
Silver Rocket (4/4/1991 - Los Angeles, CA - early show)
Teenage Riot (7/18/2004 - Pomona, CA)