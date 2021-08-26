Psychic and Powerless 8/25/21

Hour 1
- Mountain Movers - “I Wanna See The Sun” / “Then the Moon”, World What World, Trouble In Mind, 2021
- Les Rallizes Dénudés - “Enter the Mirror”, ‘77 Live, Rivista Inc., 1991
- Sunburned Hand of the Man - “Easy Edge (Hamden)”, Live To Burn / Live Burn 7, Manhand, 2021
- The Rolling Stones - “Dead Flowers” / “Street Fighting Man (3/13/1971 Leeds, UK), Sticky Fingers, Rolling Stones Records, 1971 / 2015
- Dinosaur Jr. - “Kracked”, (8/20/2005 - Seattle, WA)
- Nirvana - “Negative Creep”, (8/20/1991 - Cork, Ireland)
- Gumball - “Pre”, (Europe 1991)
- Sonic Youth - “Chapel Hill” / “I Love Her All the Time” / “Expressway To Yr Skull”, Live In Bremen 1991, Sonic Youth Archive, 2020
Hour 2
- Altamira - “I”, Altamira, Dove Cove Records, 2018
- Renée Reed - “If Only We Could”, Renée Reed, Keeled Scales, 2020
- The Men - “Oh, Yoko” / “Immaculada”, Immaculada, We Are The Men Records, 2010
- Mainliner - “Black Sky”, Mellow Out, Charnel Music / La Musica Records, 1996
- The Dead C - “Stations”, Secret Earth, Ba Da Bing!, 2008