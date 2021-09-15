Psychic and Powerless 9/15/21

Hour 1
- Steele Tracks - “Let MEOWt” / “Trouble”, Little Ditties About Cats, Tough Gum, 2019
- XV - “What DId You Do Today”, XV, Life Like, 2019
- Teenage Jesus And The Jerks - “Red Alert”, Teenage Jesus And The Jerks, Migraine, 1979
- UT - “Evangelist”, In Gut’s House, Blast First, 1987
- Fake Last Name - “Bulky Layers Of Shirts And Hoodies (Stepping Out)” / “FFSN”, It’ll Happen Again, Tough Gum, 2021
- Stefan Christensen - “Wandering Gaze”, Cheap Things, World Of Echo, 2021
- The Dead C - “Horror Stories”, Horror Stories, Language Recordings, 2021
- Hanatarash - “Cock E.S.P.”, Hanatarash, Alchemy Records, 1985
- Ensemble Muntu - “First Feeding”, First Feeding, Muntu Records, 1977
- Jemeel Moondoc & William Parker - “Another Angel Goes Home”, New World Pygmies, Eremite Records, 1999
- Angel Bat Dawid & Tha Brothahood - “We Are Starzz”, Live, International Anthem Recording Company, 2020
Hour 2
- Tangerine Dream - “Resurrection” / “Ashes To Ashes”, Electronic Meditation, Ohr, 1970
- Aaron Dilloway & Bill Nace - “Untitled”, Band EP, Silver Lining, 2015
- Body/Dilloway/Head - “Goin’ Down”, Body/Dilloway/Head, Three Lobed Recordings, 2021
- Body/Head - "Actress", Coming Apart, Matador, 2013
- Steve Gunn - “Sugar Kiss”, Other You, Matador, 2021
- Michael Chapman - “Stockport Monday (Homage Tom Rush”, Parallelogram, Three Lobed Recordings, 2015
- Michael Chapman - “Stranger In The Room”, Fully Qualified Survivor, Harvest, 1970
- Kelby Clark - “II”, Lacy, 2019