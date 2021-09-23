Psychic and Powerless 9/22/21

Hour 1
- Sun Ra - “Sometimes The Universe Speaks” / “Pleiades”, The Soul Vibrations of Man, Saturn Research, 1977
- Meat Puppets - “Meat Puppets”, Meat Puppets, SST Records / Thermidor, 1982
- Meat Puppets - “Teenager(s)”, Meat Puppets II, SST Records / Rykodisc, 1984 / 1999
- Ali Farka Touré - “Singya”, Ali Farka Touré, Mango, 1987
- Elkhorn - “II”, Elk Jam, Feeding Tube Records, 2019
- Bikini Kill - “Just Once”, Revolution Girl Style Now, 1991
- Sunburned Hand of the Man - “New Moose” / “Sinkin in the Late, Late Soup”, Live to Burn, Manhand, 2021 (Amherst 2017)
- P Wits - Excerpt from Candle, Hangover Central Station, 2021
- Harry Pussy - “Vigilance”, One Plus One, Palilalia Records, 2012
Hour 2
- Syko Friend - “Cherry Eyes”, Angel’s Ride, Dove Cove Records, 2017
- Wire - “Drill”, 08 Dec 2000, Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh, Pinkflag, 2010
- Sonic Youth - “Sugar Kane” / “Kim Gordon and the Arthur Doyle Hand Cream” / “Stones”, (8/14/2004 - Boston, MA)
- Jeffrey Alexander - “By Natural Velocity”, Reyes, Garden Portal, 2021
- Tongue Depressor - Excerpt from “For Martha Mullins”, Fiddle Music [vol. 7], 2021
- Pasquarosa / Gerycz - “Venus (Beauty)”, II, Unifactor, 2021