Psychic and Powerless 9/22/21

Hour 1

  1. Sun Ra - “Sometimes The Universe Speaks” / “Pleiades”, The Soul Vibrations of Man, Saturn Research, 1977
  2. Meat Puppets - “Meat Puppets”, Meat Puppets, SST Records / Thermidor, 1982 
  3. Meat Puppets - “Teenager(s)”, Meat Puppets II, SST Records / Rykodisc, 1984 / 1999 
  4. Ali Farka Touré - “Singya”, Ali Farka Touré, Mango, 1987
  5. Elkhorn - “II”, Elk Jam, Feeding Tube Records, 2019 
  6. Bikini Kill - “Just Once”, Revolution Girl Style Now, 1991
  7. Sunburned Hand of the Man - “New Moose” / “Sinkin in the Late, Late Soup”, Live to Burn, Manhand, 2021 (Amherst 2017)
  8. P Wits - Excerpt from Candle, Hangover Central Station, 2021
  9. Harry Pussy - “Vigilance”, One Plus One, Palilalia Records, 2012 

Hour 2

  1. Syko Friend - “Cherry Eyes”, Angel’s Ride, Dove Cove Records, 2017
  2. Wire - “Drill”, 08 Dec 2000, Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh, Pinkflag, 2010
  3. Sonic Youth - “Sugar Kane” / “Kim Gordon and the Arthur Doyle Hand Cream” / “Stones”, (8/14/2004 - Boston, MA)
  4. Jeffrey Alexander - “By Natural Velocity”, Reyes, Garden Portal, 2021
  5. Tongue Depressor - Excerpt from “For Martha Mullins”, Fiddle Music [vol. 7], 2021
  6. Pasquarosa / Gerycz - “Venus (Beauty)”, II, Unifactor, 2021
