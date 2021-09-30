Psychic and Powerless 9/29/21

All live recordings. Make sure to check out Save Your Face and NYCTaper.
Hour 1
- Yo La Tengo - “From A Motel 6” / “Drug Test” / “Sugarcube” (11/15/1997 - Gothenburg, Sweden)
- Pavement - “Here” (3/4/1994 - Cologne, Germany)
- Pavement - “Half A Canyon” (9/15/1994 - Hollywood, CA)
- Television - “Little Johnny Jewel” (7/2/1978 - Portland, OR)
- Grateful Dead - “Scarlet Begonias” / “Fire On The Mountain” (4/23/1977 - Springfield, MA)
- Neil Young - “The Needle And The Damage Done” (11/15/1976 - Chicago, IL)
Hour 2
- Les Rallizes Dénudés - "Artificial Flowers Of Wilderness” (8/14/1980 - Tokyo, Japan)
- Butthole Surfers - “Psychedelic Jam” (5/1/1987 - New York City, NY)
- Sun Ra - “Round Midnight” (Mystery Tape)
- Gunn-Truscinski Duo - “Banh Mi Ringtones” (7/19/2018 - Brooklyn, NY)
- Kim Gordon - “International Spy” (8/5/2000 - Carrboro, NC)
- Jim O’Rourke - “Halfway To A Threeway” (8/5/2000 - Carrboro, NC)
- Headroom - “Skyliner” (12/9/2018 - Brooklyn, NY)