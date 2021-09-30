Psychic and Powerless 9/29/21

 

Hour 1

  1. Yo La Tengo - “From A Motel 6” / “Drug Test” / “Sugarcube” (11/15/1997 - Gothenburg, Sweden)
  2. Pavement - “Here” (3/4/1994 - Cologne, Germany)
  3. Pavement - “Half A Canyon” (9/15/1994 - Hollywood, CA)
  4. Television - “Little Johnny Jewel” (7/2/1978 - Portland, OR)
  5. Grateful Dead - “Scarlet Begonias” / “Fire On The Mountain” (4/23/1977 - Springfield, MA)
  6. Neil Young - “The Needle And The Damage Done” (11/15/1976 - Chicago, IL)

Hour 2

  1. Les Rallizes Dénudés - "Artificial Flowers Of Wilderness” (8/14/1980 - Tokyo, Japan)
  2. Butthole Surfers - “Psychedelic Jam” (5/1/1987 - New York City, NY) 
  3. Sun Ra - “Round Midnight” (Mystery Tape)
  4. Gunn-Truscinski Duo - “Banh Mi Ringtones” (7/19/2018 - Brooklyn, NY)
  5. Kim Gordon - “International Spy” (8/5/2000 - Carrboro, NC)
  6. Jim O’Rourke - “Halfway To A Threeway” (8/5/2000 - Carrboro, NC)
  7. Headroom - “Skyliner” (12/9/2018 - Brooklyn, NY)
